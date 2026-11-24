ALMOST €1b in revenue and capital investment is earmarked for Cork county in 2027, underpinned by Cork County Council’s recently approved budget of €538m, a €12m increase on last year.

Councillors eventually agreed to the record budget after two marathon meetings last week which saw the chief executive’s draft proposal, and ensuing counterproposals, being rejected over concerns with the suggested rates increase.

Council chief executive Moira Murrell initially proposed an increase of 8% in commercial rates before Fianna Fáil countered with a 7.5% increase.

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However the proposal was rejected on a vote of 30 to 24, with Fine Gael, Social Democrats, Independent Ireland, Labour, Sinn Féin and Aontú councillors voting against.

The meeting was adjourned until Wednesday November 11 after no further counter proposal was offered, which frustrated supporting councillors.

The council warned that the local authority would face dissolution if an agreement wasn’t reached within two weeks.

Fine Gael did not present a counterproposal at the following meeting, despite expectations they would.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) queried how a 5% increase in rates would affect the budget, with Ms Murrell explaining that it would lead to a reduction in the provision of core services.

Following a brief adjournment, County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan (FF) proposed a rate increase of 7.25%, with an increased waiver threshold of €8,000 that would provide relief to 94% of pubs, restaurants and cafés.

He said it would see the protection of core services, adding that the council executive had also made a strong commitment to tackle dereliction in the county.

The 7.25% increase will apply only next year and will not carry over into 2028 or 2029, due to a forthcoming government review of rates valuation.

The alternative proposal was put to the councillors and passed on a vote of 27 for and 7 against, while 20 members abstained.

Fine Gael and Social Democrat councillors were among those who abstained, having voted against the Fianna Fáil proposal two days earlier.

The municipal district fund, which is to be distributed at a local level by councillors, was reduced from the originally proposed €250,000 per district, to €200,000.

To balance the budget, allowances were also made across the allocated funds for graveyard upkeep, fleet maintenance, civic amenity sites and energy efficient retrofitting schemes.

Ms Murrell explained that councillors could deploy the fund in their locality, adding that with co-funding schemes the money could have a significant impact.

She highlighted works across West Cork that could benefit, including footpaths in Clonakilty, increased car parking in Bandon, the redesign of Bantry town, and additional development during works on the Old Steam Mill in Skibbereen.

The largest allocation in the budget called for almost €135m for road transport and safety, with the housing and building allocation coming in at nearly €130m. A further €228m has been earmarked for housing services through the capital programme, bringing the estimated investment in housing across the county to €358m next year.

As part of the council’s commitment to tackle dereliction, changes to the vacant property abatement scheme were suggested for pilot in towns across the county, including Skibbereen and Bandon.

A 50% cut to the vacant property commercial rates abatement would coincide with a phased scheme that would see rates initially drop to 25%, in the hopes of encouraging the activation of properties.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.