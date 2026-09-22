Cork man charged over stolen BMW remains in custody

A MAN charged in connection with an incident in which a garda car was allegedly rammed has had his case adjourned until October.

Wayne Daly, of Farm Lawn, Manor Farm, Lehenaghmore, Cork city, appeared at Bandon District Court on Friday (September 11).

It was alleged that Mr Daly allowed himself to be carried in a BMW car that was stolen from a property in Rochestown in Cork city some time after 9.30pm on August 24 and 3.30am on August 25 and driven to Belgooly near Kinsale.

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Three other teenagers, who cannot be named because they are juveniles, have been charged in connection with the same incident.

The court heard that the prosecution is awaiting instruction from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Daly will remain in custody until his next court date. He is due to appear on October 2 at Bandon District Court.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.