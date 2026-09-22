Heritage weekend in Schull set to celebrate best of land and sea

THE seaside village of Schull is gearing up to host its Land & Sea Heritage Weekend on September 26 and 27.

Supported by Cork County Council, the weekend brings together the best of West Cork’s maritime history, farming roots and community culture for two days of events.

The festival offers a packed schedule for anyone wanting to explore the unique character of the area. Daytime activities include guided walks along the Fastnet Trails and shoreline rambles uncovering the rich wildlife of our coast.

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“This is a brilliant opportunity for locals and visitors to properly appreciate our environment, both on the land and out at sea,” noted local resident, Nuala Hegarty.

A major highlight of the weekend will be the Speaker’s Corners across the village.

Here, local people will give talks and share insights into traditional West Cork farming, coastal fishing, reading, blacksmithing, and what life was really like living on the Fastnet Rock Lighthouse.

Question and answer sessions will follow each of these talks and the organisers stress that each event is located at many business locations throughout the village.

Down at the pier and across the water, the harbour will be buzzing with Team Racing Sailing with commentary, traditional Yawl rowing trials, open-water swimming, foraging along the shoreline and guided bird-watching trips out to Long Island.

Local shops and eateries are strongly backing the initiative.

As Enda Fitzmaurice, owner of Roaring Water Wholefoods on Main Street put it: “It’s great timing and a really exciting programme, coming just after the rush of the busy summer season.”

Each of Schull’s eateries will develop special menus for the weekend focusing on locally-produced ingredients from both land and sea.

Highlighting the community aspect of the weekend, the organisers have ensured that entry to almost all events are free of charge.

Local pubs will host live sea shanties, stories and singing session followed by a proper community Céilí.

Sunday will wrap up the weekend with the weekly Schull Country Market and a fun landmarks trail for families.

Of the interesting talks, visitors will hear of the Schull Train Station, living on Fastnet Rock, working the local land, and a reflection on the development of Gabriel Rangers GAA Club.

A live demonstration and historical account of forging and blacksmithing will be followed by a heritage trail to Long Island.

Full ticket details, times, and event listings are available online via the Schull Land & Sea Heritage Weekend Eventbrite page.