Slump in legal aid certificates as solicitors’ dispute begins to bite

LESS than 20 legal aid certificates were issued in one month across Cork courts as the backlog in the criminal justice system increases.

New figures from the Courts Service show the drastic fall in criminal legal aid certificates granted in Cork courts since introduction of the disputed new legal aid payment scheme.

Across the county certificates granted by the District Court Office fell from 677 in July 2025 to just 18 in July 2026. In Mallow, the number dropped from 118 to zero, while Clonakilty recorded a fall from 54 certificates to one.

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The figures, provided to the Law Society, show a nationwide reduction of 93%. A total of 702 certificates were granted across Ireland in July 2026, compared with 10,277 during the same month last year.

The reduction has been recorded in courts across the country. In Cork City, certificates fell from 579 in July 2025 to 18 this July. Galway saw a fall from 320 to five, while Limerick dropped from 396 to 169. In Dublin, 3,344 certificates were granted at the Criminal Courts of Justice in July 2025, compared with 60 this year.

The Law Society has called on Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan to appoint an independent mediator to help resolve the dispute surrounding the new scheme.

The Minister has said that the criminal courts are operating “effectively” despite the ongoing disagreement. But the Law Society said the latest figures raise serious questions about the Minister’s assessment and highlight concerns about access to justice.

Two changes have been proposed: treating separate and distinct criminal cases separately where appropriate. And providing an additional certificate when a case extends beyond ten court appearances. Jonathan Lynam, president of the Southern Law Association, described the figures as “deeply concerning”. He said: “As a direct result of the new scheme introduced by the Minister for Justice, the criminal justice system in Cork is under significant pressure.”

Mr Lynam said legal representation was fundamental to a fair justice system and called for an urgent review based on the experience of solicitors and courts across the country.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.