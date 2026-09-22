Before We Die meeting hears dad (95) still caring for his son (60) with special needs

A 95-YEAR-OLD Cork man is still caring for his 60-year-old son who has intellectual disabilities, a meeting in Skibbereen heard last week.

Attendees at last Friday’s Before We Die meeting at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen were given this stark example to highlight the situation facing many parents who fear what will happen to their adult children when they pass away.

Before We Die (BWD) is an advocacy group established by parents and siblings of an adult with an intellectual disability and their campaign is focused on demanding that the government fund and deliver residential services for adults with intellectual disabilities.

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The group has eight demands which members are advocating for including funding an emergency plan for people living with parents over 70, establish a register of need, reform housing application process and establish a one stop shop.

Organisers of the meeting said they were blown away by the attendance at their first West Cork meeting, which was chaired by Kevin Hodnett from Clonakilty, Cork city mum of twins in their 20s, Sinead McGrath and Janet Milner.

Speaking to The Southern Star afterwards, Kevin, who is on the national committee of BWD, said the meeting was very heartening and moving.

“We as parents are all absolutely in the same boat, we’re tring to secure accommodation for the adults that we love and live with an intellectual disability and get accommodation for them,” said Kevin.

“It’s no more than they deserve and entitled to and we’re doing our level best to do that and the turnout at the meeting literally shows the concern that is there amongst parents on this issue.”

Sinead McGrath, parent of twins, Alex and Lee who are in their 20s said that they are a parents group lobbying for appropriate residential needs for their loved ones with intellectual disabilities.

“We have our eight demands and we have carried out surveys and we’re basically bringing the knowledge around the country about our eight demands, lobbying your local TDs and being the family voice for our children.”

She pointed out that only 2% of surveyed families have a formal written housing plan for their family member, while 78% have never had any discussion about long-term housing with the HSE, a disability service or a

social worker.

Another startling statistic is that at least 2,314 adults with an intellectual disability are being cared for at home by a parent aged over 70s, while more than 500 are cared for by a parent aged over 80.

“It’s a louder voice we have now and we are stronger together and lobbying your local politicians is absolute key to this campaign,” said Sinead. “To see the turn out in Skibbereen was brilliant and that’s what we want to make people more aware of the Before We Die campaign.”