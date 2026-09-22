Bantry home in HIQA breaches close to being sold

A BANTRY nursing home previously found in breach of rules and regulations by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) is close to being sold.

An unannounced inspection at Aperee Living at Seafield in April raised serious concerns about the governance, management and finances at the Bantry care home.

The facility was most recently operated by Deerpark Care Home Ltd and placed in receivership in 2024 when a previous deal was agreed, but the buyer at the time did not complete the purchase, according to the receiver.

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Aperee Living in Belgooly sold last year to a different buyer.

In October 2023, a garda probe was launched to review Aperee Living’s banking records, showing that residents’ money was used on a number of occasions to pay ongoing costs at the Bantry centre.

While the money was later returned to residents’ accounts, an earlier report from HIQA said this wasn’t correct use of residents’ monies.

Gerard Murphy, acting as the receiver of Aperee Living in Bantry, said the new buyer arrived in June 2025 and has progressed the planned sale.

“At this stage that deal is near closure and we are hoping that the new owner will be taking over operation in October,” he told The Southern Star.

Mr Murphy said it was too early to give any further details, but added that the new owner would be striving to operate the nursing home at full capacity.

The most recent HIQA report gave Aperee Living in Bantry an orange risk rating for breaches in two areas.

It found it wasn’t compliant with the rules and regulations around governance and management, and statement of purpose.

The orange rating means a moderate but not immediate risk to residents’ safety, health and welfare.

Because the powers of its directors were suspended while in receivership “significant concerns remained with regards to the governance and management of the service and the financial viability of the centre”, said HIQA.

The review said that on the day of the inspection in April, residents reported they were content and satisfied with the care received at the home.

“However, as found on the previous three inspections of the centre, the registered provider company remained in receivership, which took effect from July 31, 2024,” said the inspection report.

Nine inspections between July 2022 and August 2025 raised serious concerns about the centre’s governance, management and fire safety.

And HIQA’s chief inspector proposed cancelling its registration over the provider’s failure to complete agreed fire-safety works on time.

This year’s report also found the nursing home’s statement of purpose breached regulations and that its governance structure did not match commitments made to HIQA.

The centre remained subject to a registration restriction imposed in July 2023 under Section 51 of the Health Act following earlier breaches.

“From a clinical perspective the centre was being managed by an appropriately qualified person in charge who was in the post for eight years,” stated the 2026 report.

The inspection was carried out in April when 29 residents were in care, with the report published on July 31.

“It was evident that residents were supported by staff to enjoy a good quality of life and that they had many opportunities for social engagement and meaningful activities,” the report pointed out.

“The inspector observed staff taking time to sit with residents and speak with them about local West Cork affairs, as well as farming and their families. It was clear to the inspector that staff valued residents’ individuality and knew them well.”

It said that one staff member sat with a resident doing the daily crossword in the paper together, while others facilitated a sing song karaoke session in the evening for residents.

Recent HIQA inspections at Skibbereen Community Hospital, St Gabriel’s Community Hospital in Schull, Fairfield Nursing Home in Drimoleague, Haven Bay Care Centre in Ballincubby, Kinsale, and Kenmare Community Nursing Unit, were found to be overall compliant with current rules and regulations.