Further remand for teen charged over stolen BMW

A 19-YEAR-OLD charged with travelling in a stolen BMW X5 in West Cork has been further remanded to appear at Bandon District Court on September 11th.

Wayne Daly, of Farm Lawn, Manor Farm, Lehenaghmore, Cork, appeared before Clonakilty District Court on Thursday August 27th.

The accused was arrested and charged in relation to an alleged incident in Belgooly, near Kinsale.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is charged with allowing himself to be carried in a stolen vehicle at Ballinaboy, Ballinhassig, along with two other 14-year-olds, who cannot be named because they are juveniles.

It is alleged that the car was stolen from a property in Rochestown, Cork city, between 9.30pm on August 24th and 3.30am on August 25th and allegedly rammed a garda patrol car.

An earlier court sitting heard that a stinger device was deployed by gardaí to bring the vehicle to a halt.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly remanded Mr Daly in custody with consent to bail to appear at Bandon District Court on September 11th.

At an earlier court sitting the two 14-year-olds were granted bail with strict conditions including that they stay out of West Cork, and attend school for the full day from Monday to Friday.

They must also be of good behaviour, reside at their respective family homes, and sign on daily at their local garda station.

Mr Daly’s solicitor, Ms Holland, told the court that her client was not in a position to pay the bail bond. Judge O’Reilly granted free legal aid.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.