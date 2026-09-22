Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
Check out our photo gallery down below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Clonakilty, West Cork, Ireland. 13th Sept, 2026. The Clon Apple Fest took place today at the Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty. Billed as a community event, people came from far and wide to turn apples into apple juice. Picking apples for pressing was Elizabeth Hegarty, Courtmacsherry. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Dunmanway, West Cork, Ireland. 12th Sept, 2026. the Dunmanway branch of Macra na Feirme held a fundraising barbecue on Friday evening last held in aid of Friends of Dunmanway Hospital. At the event were Katie Cronin, Dunmanway branch Secretary and Ellen Lucey, Dunmanway branch Chair. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Thomas Klein from Bandon pictured in his Wartburg 353W that was built in east Germany in 1980 ahead of the West Cork Vintage Club's Autumn Picnic Run for Cancer Connect that began from Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Locals Mags O'Callaghan (left) and Enda Gordon in the Courtmacshery Hotel for the Courtmacsherry Songs & Stories by the Sea event last weekend. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Marie Dooley, Phil Hodnett, Jacinta Crowley and Marie Lynch enjoying The Brass Experience where the three West Cork Brass Bands - Bandon Concert Band, Clonakilty Brass Band and St. Fachtna's Silver Band Skibbereen came togther for the third year in a row to play in Skibbereen. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Olivia Fitzgerald and ‘Pimpi’ from Kinsale with Jo Sheridan from Armagh, Co. Cavan smiling after graduating from the Horticulture/Permiculture course in Kinsale Campus at their annual graduation ceremony in Actons Hotel.
Picture. John Allen
Enjoying their day out at the annual Tragumna Threshing last Sunday afternoon were Emma, Annie, Leah and Teresa O'Driscoll from Traumna. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 11th Sept, 2026. On a warm and sunny September day in West Cork, Bantry Market has a constant flow of people. Visiting Bantry from Ghent, Belgium were Els Dirks and Dang Vo. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Clonakilty, West Cork, Ireland. 13th Sept, 2026. The Clon Apple Fest took place today at the Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty. Billed as a community event, people came from far and wide to turn apples into apple juice. Attending the Apple Fest were Isobel Towse, Rosscarbery and Allison Roberts, Clonakilty. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Dunmanway, West Cork, Ireland. 12th Sept, 2026. the Dunmanway branch of Macra na Feirme held a fundraising barbecue on Friday evening last held in aid of Friends of Dunmanway Hospital. Attending the event were Aoife Buckley, Caheragh and Katie Hurley, Drinagh. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Richard Phelan Memorial Weekend. Lyre, West Cork, Ireland. 13th Sept, 2026. Harness Racing winners at the Richard Phelan Memorial Weekend at Lyre Raceway. Winner of race 8 was Sweet Royalty driven by Bernard Nicholson. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Sisters (left to right): Sarah Kelly-Boohig, Courtmacsherry and Rachel Kelly, Timoleague at the Saturday Evening Concert during the Courtmacsherry Songs & Stories by the Sea event last weekend. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Ciara Cuddihy, Dungarvan and Emer Clifford, Kilmichel celebrating after graduating Art Level 6 at Kinsale Campus Graduations in Actons Hotel
Picture. John Allen
“Kinsale Remembers,” (L to R), At the remembrance ceremony at the Ringfinnan Garden of Remembrance near Kinsale, former Town Mayor Dermot Collins along with his wife Breda, John Murphy representing the Murphy family, event piper Frank Brady and Cllr Gillian Coughlan. (Gearóid Holland).
REPRO FREE
Kinsale Rugby Club hosted the first All-Ireland Mixed Ability rugby tournament this weekend. Pictured are Ronan Woodhouse; Team Captain Richard Lankford and Dylan Kennedy from the Sundays Well Rebels team.
Picture. John Allen
KRFC HOSTING ALL-IRELAND MIXED ABILITY TOURNAMENT
Kinsale Rugby Club were delighted to be host 8 mixed ability teams from across the country on Saturday, Sept 12, in the first All-Ireland Mixed Ability rugby tournament.
It’s was huge privilege to host this IRFU backed tournament. Ww thoroughly enjoyed welcoming players and their families from all over the country.
Mixed ability rugby is a growing inclusive code of rugby where players with or without physical and intellectual disabilities play on the same team versus similar teams. Its full 15 a side, full rules, full fun.
The clubhouse was buzzing all day and matches took place across the Kinsale grounds. Families and friends cheered on the men and women who wore their team colours with pride, and showed great skills.
Thank you to the West Cork Jesters, Sundays Well RFC, Ballincollig Rugby Club, Banbridge RFC, Arklow RFC and Malone RFC who are co-organizing the event.
Paul McSherry
0877858476
Jonathan, Penny and Hector O'Connell from Aghabullogue enjoying their day out at Tragumna Threshing Day last weekend. Photo; Anne MInihane.
Pat O'Driscoll, St. Fachtna's Silver Band Skibbereen, Ger Condon, Clonakilty Brass Band and Leo Guendan, Bandon Concert Band at Abbeystrewry Hall in Skibbereen when the three local West Cork brass bands delighted their audience with a wonderul recital last Saturday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Rusnacahara National School is delighted to welcome Rory Whooley and Tadhg O’Donovan to junior infants, along with Róisín Whooley, who has joined senior infants. They are pictured here with their new classmates, their teacher Ms Keohane and their SNA Ms Kate.
Alexander McGreevy from Glengarriff and Kristin Laubach from Tooin, Dunmanway entertaining shoppers at the Bantry market last Friday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Carol Long and Colm Donovan from Ballincollig enjoying the Courtmacsherry Songs & Stories by the Sea event last weekend. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Maryna Voloshyna with Ronnie Scarecrow promoting the first Memory Walk in Beara.
Jim Turner and Etain Hickey at Rossmore Pottery.
Pauline Walsh, artist and tutor, with her art group who will host an exhibition on Friday September 18 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm as part of the Culture Night programme. The exhibition will be officially opened by Catherine Fehily, former Head of MTU Crawford College of Art and Design in Cork.
Clonakilty cousins Lauren Eady, Eimear Barrett and Niamh Barrett were all smiles for the camera in Kennedy Park, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty's Yasa Kravchuk and her mum Tonya enjoying the autumn sunshine in Kennedy Park, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Karolina Frycze just after purchasing her surfboard in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Jemima Crowley (left) from Greystones and her friend Lauren O'Sullivan from Adrigiole on a trip to Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Mark and Gayle Cranfield with their new foundland dogs Elwood, Evie and Beare Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Sara Brookes from Bandon with her children Isla and Scott in Kennedy Park, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The updated version of the book Walking the Sheep's Head Way by Amanda and Peter Clarke was launched at Bantry Bookshop last Friday. At the launch were (from left) John Cotter, Shaun Taylor, Amanda Clarke, Peter Clarke, Gerard Burke, James O'Mahony, Cathal Daly, Mick Copley and Chris Whitty.
The West Cork Jesters men’s and ladies teams took part in the inaugural Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament supported by the IRFU which took place in the grounds of the Kinsale RFC last Saturday.
Pupils from Gaelscoil Bheanntraí sang the national anthems of Ireland and the United States.
Joe Cantillon Rowfit, Conor Collins, Cian Hennessy, Aidan O'Mahony, Alex O'Donovan, and Ronan Hennessy Cox made up the men’s junior 14 C4X team.
Peter O'Neill was declared the world champion in the individual Category ECO-Drive at the 33th UICR Professional Driver World Championships, which were held in Eppelheim, Germany.
Aisling Connolly, Caoilainn O’Regan, Julie O’Sullivan, Ciara Little, and Ellen O’Mahony enjoying the Féile na Gaeilge table quiz at the Irish Whip.
The Féile na Gaeilge table quiz attracted full house in the Irish Whip with Bobby Wolfe as MC. Quiz competitors included Michelle O’Shea, Liam Shanahan, Eugene McSeeney, and Maeve McSweeney.
The Doheny junior B footballers who secured a convincing 1-13 to 1-06 victory over Gabriel Rangers in the Bandon Co-Op Carbery junior B football championship. Back: Aaron Mannix, Padraig O'Mahony, Niall Owens, Ronan White, Conor Vassallo, Padraig Hegarty, Mathew Hurley, Darragh Collins, Mike Kelly, Kevin Murphy and Josh Burke. Front: Podge Crowley, Andrew O'Sullivan, Gavin Dullea, Niall Hurley, Ray Jennings, Callum O' Regan and Dan McSweeney.
The Dunmanway branch of Macra na Feirme held a fundraising barbecue last Friday in aid of Friends of Dunmanway Hospital. Attending the event were Leona McCarthy from Drimoleague and Jerry Lucey from Dunmanway. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Entertainers Dominic Bennett, Dick Beamish and Cillian Brennan performed at the Courtmacsherry Songs & Stories by the Sea event last weekend. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Artist Carol James takes inspiration from the beauty of Cadogan Strand in Schull as she sketches on location. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Jacob Sullivan, Belast Tornadoes; Richie Philpott, Sundays Well; and Tommy Crawford, Belfast Tornadoes at Kinsale Rugby Club for the All-Ireland Mixed Ability tournament.
(Photo: John Allen)
Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally secretaries Mary Desmond and Siobhan Cullinane receiving a Mercy Star from Stephanie Kealy of the Mercy Foundation Board of Directors. Photo courtesy of Louise O'Brien.
Bunratty United was proud of Eddie Bennett who made his first appearance at the U14 West Cork Academy side away to Cobh last weekend.
Rath National School’s third class took advantage of a sunny afternoon to go blackberry picking and with what they didn’t eat, they used a traditional method of crushing them, adding water and using it as ink for art.
The first and second class mascot from Rath NS was very lucky to go on an Ilen Rovers trip to Cape Clear with Sean Holland and Iarla Ó Cathasaig.
The Ilen Rovers U10, U8 and U6 boys, coaches and families enjoyed a fantastic day out on Cape Clear Island last Sunday.
The Courcey Rovers West Cork D1 minor hurling champions following their win over Valley Rovers. Back: Brian Hayes (trainer), Liam Galvin, Joe Barry, Cathal White, Sean Collins, Sean Murphy, TJ Daly, Billy Twomey, Eoin Harrington, Fionán Smith, Ronan Moloney, Rian Fitzgerald, Ruaidhi Crowley, Darragh O Connell, Isaac Hegarty, Diarmuid Hayes and David Hayes (selector). Front: Tiarnán White, Lucas Harrington, Ethan Hickey, TJ Downing, Rob Egan, Darragh Winters, Donnacha Walsh, Eoin Maguire, Shane Galvin, Adam Desmond and Evan Daly.
St Patrick's camogie club put in a fine performance against Erin’s Own last Friday in Enniskeane. Back: Ella McCarthy, Aida Berry, Sophia Lupton, Emma Twomey, Cadhla O'Regan, Moira Barry and Aoife Barrett. Front: Laura O'Donovan, Saoirse Ward, Emily Collins, Evie Keane, Linsey Ryan and Àine Lynch.
Emily Collins, Evie Keane, Linsey Ryan, Saoirse Ward and Àine Lynch of St Patrick’s camogie club at the match against Erin’s Own last Friday.
The Tide Construction team comprising Justin O'Donovan, Noreen Fleming, John Fleming were the winners of the Argideen Rangers GAA golf classic which was held at Clonakilty Golf Club, Lisselane last Saturday.
Taking a time out on top of a 1958 Caterpillar D8 H at Tragumna Threshing were local lads Sé O'Brien (Leap), Danny Holmes and Nevan, Conor and Dylan O'Callaghan, all from Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minhane)