Cork LGFA senior B final next as Clonakilty’s clinical edge proves decisive

Clonakilty 2-9

Castlehaven 1-9

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CLONAKILTY qualified for a second Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA senior B county final in three years by overcoming West Cork rivals Castlehaven in Ahamilla.

The Brewery Town club will face Glanmire in this year’s senior B decider having previously lifted the trophy in 2024.

Last Sunday’s three-point semi-final win over Castlehaven was hard earned. Unsurprisingly, a typical West Cork derby ebbed and flowed from the first to last whistle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visitors will reflect on two squandered goal chances when leading early in the second half. Clonakilty proved more clinical when their opportunities arose.

Goals from Síofra Pattwell and Moira Barrett – who togged out for Ballinascarthy camogie, along with Martina O’Brien and Millie Condon, 22 hours before – swung the result in Clon’s favour.

Those goals and the hosts’ greater experience proved the difference. Yet, both clubs will take plenty of positives from an engaging encounter.

‘It was tough work because anytime you play Castlehaven you know you’re going to be in a battle,’ Clonakilty coach Pa O’Connor said.

‘In fairness to the girls, when the going got tough, they dug it out and showed their heart and spirit. They have shown that all year and were a credit to the club again today. They can be proud of that performance.’

‘We have a lot to build on for next year,’ Castlehaven manager Finbarr Santry added.

‘Some days you get the rub of the green, some days you don’t. That’s sport.

‘Overall, we’d be happy with a good league campaign and run in the West Cork Championship too. We’d love to have made a senior B final but, look, best of luck to Clon in the final.’

***

Katie O’Driscoll should have netted a goal in the game’s first attack, but the Cork senior’s close-range attempt flew over the crossbar.

Mairéad O’Driscoll responded from a free before Hannah Sheehy handed the Haven their first lead.

Dominating kickouts, Clonakilty continued to press and O’Driscoll was denied a goal by a brave Amy Salter stop. Moira Barrett levelled matters for a second time after ten energetic minutes.

The home side were in control by this juncture as Síofra Pattwell (free) and Barrett’s efforts made it 0-4 to 0-2.

Their opponents had the ball in the net on the quarter-hour but an earlier whistle meant Castlehaven had to settle for a converted O’Driscoll free.

Poor shooting – six wides in the opening 30 minutes – restricted Clon’s attempts to stretch their advantage until Pattwell scored after 18 minutes.

A dogged Castlehaven forced a couple of turnovers, however, and looked a threat whenever on the counter-attack. One such breakaway ended with Amy McCarthy firing over.

An exciting end to the half saw Sinéad O’Donovan float over two superb points. Equally impressive Shelley Daly and Hannah Sheehy efforts ensured the Haven were 0-7 to 0-6 behind at the break.

The second period exploded into life with Niamh O’Sullivan walloping a rebound into the net after Martina O’Brien saved the Haven forward’s initial attempt.

Two minutes later, Mairéad O’Driscoll was brought down inside the square. The same player dragged her resulting penalty wide before Niamh O’Sullivan was prevented from netting by another O’Brien stop. The influential O’Sullivan had to retire injured afterwards.

Those squandered opportunities would prove costly. Instead of potentially moving eight points clear, Castlehaven found themselves four behind after 45 minutes.

That’s because, immediately after those two let-offs, Clon twice found the net.

First, Síofra Pattwell’s long-range free floated all the way into Castlehaven’s net after 42 minutes.

Next, Sinéad O’Donovan released Moira Barrett, who chipped an outrushing Amy Salter to make it 2-7 to 1-6 with 15 minutes remaining.

Things got even worse for the visitors when a defensive mix-up saw Jessica McCarthy yellow carded.

Another Pattwell free looked to have decided the outcome but, admirably, Castlehaven refused to go away as Emma Maguire reduced the deficit.

Amy Salter produced an excellent save to prevent Barrett from netting before Mairéad O’Driscoll’s fourth score left a goal in it, 2-8 to 1-8, with five minutes to go.

The Haven were back to their full complement as Síofra Pattwell stretched Clon’s advantage to four.

Two kickable scores drifted wide and hurt Haven’s comeback chances even though O’Driscoll did split the posts deep into injury-time.

It proved too little, too late, as Clonakilty emerged three-point winners and will now face Glanmire in the final.

‘They (Glanmire) will be tough and are the form team,’ Pa O’Connor concluded.

‘So, we will go out and give it our best shot and, hopefully, come out on the right side of the result.’

OUR STAR: Moira Barrett’s ceaseless work-rate and 1-2 were pivotal to Clonakilty’s victory.

Scorers

Clonakilty: S Pattwell 1-4 (3f); M Barrett 1-2; S O’Donovan 0-2; K O’Driscoll 0-1.

Castlehaven: M O’Driscoll 0-4 (3f), N O’Sullivan 1-0, H Sheehy 0-2, Amy McCarthy, S Daly, E Maguire 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: M O’Brien; E O’Sullivan, S Callanan, M O’Donovan; R Shanley, A Hutchings, N Kennedy; K O’Donovan (captain), J Quinn; M Condon, K O’Driscoll, M Barrett; S Pattwell, S O’Donovan, A O’Flynn Meade.

Subs: A Moloney for R Shanley (53), E Meade for A Hutchings (64, inj).

Castlehaven: A Salter; J McCarthy, E Maguire, G McCaffrey; E McCarthy, Á Daly, M O’Sullivan; S Daly (captain), Aoife McCarthy; H Sheehy, E Buckley, E Connolly; Amy McCarthy, M O’Driscoll, N O’Sullivan.

Subs: R O’Sullivan for N O’Sullivan (40, inj), C McCarthy for E Buckley (56).

Referee: James Kingston (Rosscarbery).