CORK LGFA ROUND-UP: County joy for St Colum's, heartbreak for O'Donovan Rossa

ST Colum’s claimed the Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA junior E county title on a weekend where Kinsale ended O’Donovan Rossa’s stay in the senior ranks.

The Kealkill club, ahead of Saturday’s camogie junior C county final with St Vincent’s, added another trophy to their cabinet at MTU Cork.

A rousing second-half performance saw St Colum’s outgun St Catherine’s 6-10 to 3-8 and become junior E football champions.

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An even spread of scorers proved crucial to the West Cork club’s triumph. Leading 4-6 to 2-4 at the end of a breathless first half, St Colum’s maintained their advantage despite a stirring St Catherine’s fightback to deservedly lift the trophy.

Niamh O’Sullivan top scored for the winners with 2-1. Abbie O’Sullivan, Kate O’Sullivan (1-1 each), Libby Coppinger (0-4), Seren Lehane, Katie Dineen (1-0 each), Paula O’Mahony (0-2) and Clodagh Downey (0-1) were also on target for a delighted St Colum’s.

‘Losing last year’s semi-final to St Catherine’s was hard to take,’ St Colum’s coach Davitt Vaughan said.

‘So, to meet them again in this year’s final and just about come away with it, we’re over the moon. I’m delighted for the girls.

‘We work well as a dual club. There’s no them versus us. We meet up, decide which night the girls are going to train football or camogie. We have got the communication down and it has been perfect.’

St Colum’s: E Conlon, A O’Brien, M Cronin, F Crowley (captain), M Harrington, M Coppinger, E Wiseman, L Coppinger, S Lehane, E Healy, P O’Mahony, A O’Sullivan, K O’Sullivan, N O’Sullivan, S Daly, C Daly, C McCarthy, C Moloney, C Lucey, K Dineen, N Crowley, A McCarthy, C Downey, C O’Sullivan, R Murnane, A Coppinger, K Healy, A Connolly, M O’Mahony.

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There was heartbreak for O’Donovan Rossa who were defeated by West Cork rivals Kinsale, 5-7 to 3-11, after extra-time in Friday’s Cork LGFA senior A relegation play-off in Barryroe.

It took extra-time to separate two evenly-matched sides and Kinsale’s superior goal threat proved critical to the outcome.

A Catherine Murphy goal and converted Caoimhe Horgan penalty had Kinsale 2-1 to 0-5 ahead at the break.

Rossa’s fought back superbly with Éabha O’Donovan’s accuracy and a Sarah Hurley goal ensuring the play-off finished level, 2-6 to 1-9, at full-time.

Catherine Murphy’s second green flag pushed Kinsale back in front. The drama continued, as Ellen Healy netted twice to edge O’Donovan Ross ahead, 3-9 to 3-7, at the final changeover.

A resurgent Kinsale retook the lead when Áine Kearney and Caoimhe Horgan netted to make it 5-7 to 3-9. Skibb fought back valiantly but could not close the gap, losing 5-7 to 3-11 and facing the prospect of intermediate football in 2027.

Kinsale’s scorers included Caoimhe Horgan, Catherine Murphy (2-2 each), Áine Kearney (1-0), Hannah Deasy, Meadhbh Hurley and Kate Redmon (0-1 each). Éabha O’Donovan (0-6), Ellen Healy (2-0), Sarah Hurley (1-2), Mallaidh O’Neill (0-2) and Sinead Farrell (0-1) were on target for Rossa’s.

Last weekend’s Cork LGFA county finals at MTU Cork produced some memorable clashes. On Saturday, Carrigaline edged Erin’s Own 4-11 to 3-13 to win the junior A county championship. In the same afternoon, Inch Rovers returned to the senior grade courtesy of a 2-17 to 2-7 intermediate county final victory over Bride Rovers.

Sunday’s other two county final results saw Banteer overcome Dripsey 0-11to 1-3 for the junior F title while St Michael’s edged Courcey Rovers in the junior D decider, 4-11 to 3-11.