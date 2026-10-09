People in West Cork encouraged to make healthy choices on World Egg Day

World Egg Day is here, the wait is finally over, and Bord Bia has partnered with a panel of ambassadors to highlight the nutritional benefits and versatility of eggs.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Egg Day, nutritionist Aileen Cox Blundell, chef and influencer Trisha Lewis, chef Rachel Allen and Olympian Derval O’Rourke will all demonstrate how eggs can play a role in healthy, everyday meals for families, food lovers and sports enthusiasts alike.

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It comes after new research revealed eggs are more popular than ever with 72% of Irish households buying eggs on a weekly basis, with almost 705 million eggs purchased this year.

As a busy parent herself, Aileen Cox Blundell said: “I love foods that combine simplicity with great nutritional value, and eggs do exactly that. They are one of the few foods that naturally contain Vitamin D, and they are a source of high-quality protein, containing all 9 essential amino acids as well as iodine, selenium, vitamin B12 and choline.”

“Eggs are always on my shopping list. Whether it's a quick omelette, frittata, fried rice or simply egg and chips, they are a delicious, healthy and versatile option for the whole family to enjoy.”

The theme for this year's World Egg Day is 'Protein that Powers and Protects' and to kick off the celebrations, Bord Bia has shared three delicious egg recipes that everyone in the family can enjoy.

Baked Eggs with Feta and Harissa Tomato Sauce

Serves 4/30 mins

Ingredients

4 medium eggs

2 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

1 red onion, cut in half and thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 teasp. turmeric

1 teasp. ground coriander

1 teasp. ground cumin

½ teasp. ground cinnamon

1 tablesp. harissa paste

500g tomatoes, roughly chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

A handful of coriander leaves, roughly chopped

100g feta cheese

To serve:

Extra coriander leaves for garnish

Potato Wedges and salad

Method

To cook:

Heat a little oil in a medium oven proof frying pan, add the onion and garlic and cook over a medium heat for about 3-4 minutes until they begin to soften. Add the turmeric, ground coriander, cumin and cinnamon and stir well before adding the harissa paste. Then add the tomatoes, season with a little salt and pepper and give everything a good stir. Cover the pan and allow the sauce to cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C (350°F).

Mix the coriander through the sauce. Then add chunks of feta. Make 4 dips in the surface with the back of a spoon and crack the eggs into the dips. Season the eggs with a little salt and black pepper. Bake for 8-10 minutes until the whites of the eggs are firm and the yolks are still runny.

To serve:

Remove from the oven, sprinkle over the coriander leaves and serve with potato wedges and salad.

Easy Vegetable Frittata Recipe with Roasted Vegetables

Serves: 4-6 people/1 hour

Ingredients

1 medium red pepper, cut into 3cm pieces

1 medium yellow pepper, cut into 3cm pieces

1 small aubergine, cut into 3cm pieces

1 medium onion, cut into wedges, roughly 6/8 from each onion

1 courgette, cut into 3cm pieces

1 medium potato, peeled and cut into 3cm cubes

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon rapeseed oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 eggs

100mls milk

50g good quality hard cheese, grated

Handful of fresh parsley, chopped

Method

Preheat oven to Gas Mark 6, 200°C (400˚F).

Place the prepared peppers, aubergine, onion, courgette, potato and garlic in a bowl and mix with a tablespoon oil.

Season with a little salt and black pepper and then spread in a single layer in a roasting tray and roast for 15-20 minutes.

Line an oven proof baking dish (6cm deep, 20cm x 20cm), with baking parchment. Transfer the vegetables to the prepared dish. Reduce oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C (350˚F).

Whisk the eggs and milk together in a jug. Add ⅔ of the cheese and the parsley. Season with a little salt and black pepper then pour the egg mixture over the vegetables. Shake the dish gently to allow the egg to spread to the base, sprinkle over the remaining cheese.

Bake the frittata for 20 minutes or until top is golden and the centre is set. Let it rest for a couple of minutes before cutting into squares and serving with some salad and crusty bread.

Mini Frittatas with Bacon and Spinach

Serves 4/20 minutes

Ingredients

Mini Frittatas

8 large eggs

A little butter

1 tablesp. olive oil

½ medium onion, peeled and finely chopped

6 streaky rashers, diced

100gms baby spinach leaves, roughly chopped

Salt and freshly ground pepper

50g cheddar cheese, grated

Spicy Salsa

4-6 ripened tomatoes, diced

1 red onion, diced

1 fresh chilli, diced

1-2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tablesp. basil or coriander, chopped

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tablesp. olive oil

A little salt and black pepper

Method