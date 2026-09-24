HOME AND GARDEN: How to turn your bedroom into a restful sanctuary

IN an ideal world my bedroom would look like a hotel suite.

This article was featured in our West Cork Home & Garden Autumn 2026 magazine – you can read the full magazine here!

But it’s not an ideal world and more often than not it looks more like a neglected bed sit. It’s the place where I bring the washing to put away, get distracted and leave a pile to ‘come back to later’ – often much, much later.

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It’s also the place where I shove ‘stuff’ when visitors come, and then they just end up living there.

And it’s the last stop on my housekeeping route and I don’t often make the full round ... you get the picture.

But as seasons change let’s look at our bedrooms with fresh eyes and with a few simple pointers, transform them into cocoons of calm, the stylish sanctuaries that we deserve.

Or at the very least, not a landing spot for clean laundry!

Bed

If you consider that the average human spends seven years of their life trying to get to sleep and a further 26 years actually sleeping, our mattress, pillow and bedding probably deserve more attention than they’re getting.

Well mine do anyway. I’m old enough to remember pre-duvet era, when we slept under millions of random blankets, and pillows and mattress were for life it didn’t matter what state they were in! These days the experts say otherwise.

The lifespan of your mattress depends on its material but in general you should change it every seven years. Each to their own, so the advice is to avail of in-store expertise when choosing what will work for you.

Things to look out for include pocket springs (fewer pocket springs will mean less support); fillings (for support but also something breathable choose latex foam, gel memory foam is cooler, and standard memory foam tends to be most supportive while the most common is polyurethane foam) and also debth (know the dimensions of your bed when mattress shopping – you don’t want to need a step ladder to get out of bed in the morning!)

Once you have invested in the mattress, the advice is to clean it twice a year with a simple bucket of soapy lukewarm water, a cloth and soft brush. And also give it a weekly airing by leaving the bed linen turned back for a few hours to allow air to circulate around and through the mattress. This is also a great excuse not to make the bed!

There’s also a lot of science and research gone into pillows. My mum told me that her mum told her that too many pillows give you a double chin so for most of my life I’ve refused to sleep on anything thicker than a slice of bread (and I’m still developing a double chin – the injustice!), but it’s true, the loft (height) is the single most important thing about your pillow. Too flat and your head will drop towards the mattress, pulling your neck out of line, and too high and you'll feel like you’ll be at an angle, one that could encourage snoring. Again, avail of in-store advice.

Bedding is personal – it depends on your taste, preferred temperature etc. However I think the Scandinavians have it cracked – they’ve coined what’s called the ‘Scandinavian sleep method’ which means two people sharing one bed but each using their own single duvet instead of sharing a double. Genius and possibly enough to keep lots of couple out of the divorce courts.

Finally, don’t underestimate how much a valance sheet will elevate the space – especially one that puddles a little on the ground, adding a touch of luxury. Same goes for puddling curtains – where the fabric rests on the floor – which creates an air of romance and gives a luxury vibe.

Style your bed side tables

Resist the urge to turn your bedside table into a dumping spot for loose coins, ear plugs, hair ties, phone etc. Instead make it an attractive space that brings you joy when you hop into bed at the end of the day.

Get a pretty trinket holder for when you take off your jewellery, have a nice hand cream ready and waiting, some lavender pillow spray ready to spritz, a plug-in diffuser with an aromatic scent, a notebook and pen (for journaling not the shopping list), and one single book (rather than a towering pile).

If you bring a glass of water to bed, instead of a pint glass of water, why not treat yourself to a stylish carafe and a nice glass?

At the very least have a framed photo that makes you smile. Having these items on a chic tray is helpful and makes dusting much easier.

Make your bed room work for you

If you like to read in bed, make sure you’ve a proper reading light – and you’re not straining your eyes with a bed side light. Have some extra plump pillows to ensure comfort. Or why not create a little reading nook if you’ve space? You deserve it.

If you enjoy listening to the radio with a cuppa in the morning, have you a spot to rest your cup safely? Experts say electronics aren’t ideal in the bedroom but honestly, if you like to watch TV in bed – go for it! It’s your bedroom, so personalise it.

Lighting & Colours

An overhead light is necessary to see what’s going on but who really wants to see the harsh reality? Exactly. The bedroom is all about soft, atmospheric lighting that creates a restful – and romantic – ambiance! With the wide availability of rechargable lamps there’s a world of options out there, regardless of your socket situation.

Best bedroom paint colours are, according to experts, warm neutrals, earthy greens and soft blues which can lower the heart rate apparently. Of course it is a matter of taste, but anything too garish is best avoided.

Minimise clutter

A small clothes rail is a useful addition to a bedroom and prevents piles building up at the end of the bed – but you need to be disciplined.

Use it to hang the next day’s outfit or a select few items that you’re currently wearing.

Absolutely nothing else!

That’s what your wardrobe is for. And no wardrobe should be bursting at the seams in this age of Vinted – devote a few hours, or outsource the job, and turn your unworn items into cash, and free up space.

Nothing feels better.

Feng Shui

Whether you’re into Feng Shui or not it doesn’t help but to implement a few of these practices designed to create harmony and encourage a positive flow of energy in our bedroom.

The Chinese practice says:

We should able to see our bedroom door without being directly in front of it, and ideally place it diagonally in relation to our door.

The bed should not be placed under a window, it should always be placed against the wall for safety and security.

The headboard should be against a solid wall for safety and grounding. Avoid placing it under a window or against a wall shared with a toilet.

Finally, we should never align our feet directly with the open door, as this drains good energy.

I can see where things have been going wrong for me now – let’s all start by pulling out the bed and hoovering behind it.

And if you’re alarmed with the amount of dust treat yourself to a little lie down!