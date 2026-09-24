Sinéad McCarthy’s hat-trick helps Ballinascarthy retain premier intermediate camogie status

Ballinascarthy 4-15

Enniskeane 0-5

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

SINÉAD McCarthy’s hat-trick ensured Ballinascarthy retained their SE Systems Cork Camogie Premier Intermediate status and relegated fellow Carbery club Enniskeane.

An unwanted West Cork derby saw Enniskeane and Ballinascarthy clash in a relegation play-off encounter on Saturday to see who would retain their premier intermediate status.

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Bal’s greater experience, Sinéad McCarthy’s hat-trick, plus important contributions from Amber Bishop, Síofra Pattwell and Moira Barrett, sealed a convincing win.

A difficult season for a young Enniskeane team ended with demotion to the intermediate grade. Yet, there is enough quality and determination within Pat O’Brien’s panel to reset and go again in 2027.

‘It is huge for us to stay in the premier intermediate grade,’ Ballinascarthy manager Aiden Cahalane said.

‘We have been building towards this for the last couple of years. We won two counties back-to-back, moved up to premier intermediate and were drawn in probably the toughest group.

‘Fielding a junior team this year was also hugely important. There are a lot of young girls on this team and now, another bunch coming through. That is great for building for the future.’

Ballinascarthy led 0-4 to 0-1 after ten minutes. Moira Barrett was denied a first-minute goal by a fantastic Katie Hennessey save but Amber Bishop (two), Síofra Pattwell and Sinéad McCarthy’ efforts built a deserved lead.

Orla Coughlan replied from a free, as Lauren Corcoran, Daire O’Brien, Clara Duggan and Rachel Dineen’s work-rate helped Enniskeane enjoy their best spell. Coughlan (free) and O’Brien’s scores were answered by Pattwell and Bishop white flags.

That meant there were only two points in it, 0-5 to 0-3, with five minutes remaining of an even opening half.

Ballinascarthy found another gear, however, with Bishop landing another free before Sinéad McCarthy fired into the net from close range. Pattwell’s third point was answered by an Erin McCarthy free but Enniskeane trailed 1-8 to 0-4 at the short whistle.

Disappointingly for the hosts, Ballinascarthy completely dominated the second period.

Michelle O’Driscoll increased the visitors’ advantage prior to Moira Barrett playing a one-two with Sinéad McCarthy and arrowing a scorcher into the top corner.

The same player added a point and McCarthy kicked in her second goal to end the play-off as a contest after 37 minutes.

Unable to prevent a constant stream of Ballinascarthy attacks, an overworked Enniskeane defence kept battling but tired during the closing quarter.

The eventual winners took full advantage. Bal added five points, with Enniskeane’s solitary response coming from a converted Orla Coughlan free.

It was fitting that McCarthy completed her hat-trick with the last act of a dominant Ballinascarthy performance.

OUR STAR: Ballinascarthy's Sinéad McCarthy contributed 3-2 from her full-forward position and was a constant threat throughout.

Scorers

Ballinascarthy: S McCarthy 3-2; M Barrett 1-3; A Bishop 0-5 (3f); S Pattwell 0-4 (1f); M O’Driscoll 0-1.

Enniskeane: O Coughlan 0-3 (3f); D O’Brien, E McCarthy 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: M O’Brien; A Ryan, K O’Driscoll, O Dee; R Cahalane, A Condon, M Condon; M Kingston, M O’Driscoll; A Bishop, S Pattwell, C Crowley; M Barrett, S McCarthy, F Pattwell.

Subs: E Walsh for F Pattwell (41), N Prochniak for A Ryan (48), S Cahalane for M Barrett (56), K O’Neill for R Cahalane (57).

Enniskeane: K Hennessey; E O’Driscoll, C Duggan, G McCarthy; D O’Neill, R Dineen, E Hurley; S Hurley, D O’Brien; E O’Dell, E McCarthy, E Eady; M Hilliard, L Corcoran, O Coughlan.

Subs: G Nyhan for G McCarthy (ht).

Referee: Fachtna McCarthy.