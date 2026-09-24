HOME AND GARDEN: Prep now for a great lawn next year

The extended hot weather this summer has had an impact on most lawns, but whether you are planning to reinvigorate your lawn or planning a new lawn, now is the optimum time to do it.

This article was featured in our West Cork Home & Garden 2026 magazine – you can read the full magazine here!

Getting the work in now will ensure you have a vibrant and healthy lawn to enjoy next summer.

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The main basis of winter lawn care is to keep your grass stress-free so that it conserves energy for the spring.

Autumn is the ideal time to overhaul your lawn, before the soil becomes completely waterlogged or freezes.

The first step is to clear any fallen leaves which not only block any winter sunlight getting through but form a blanket trapping moisture and can lead to a breeding groud for fungal diseases.

Rake regularly, or if the leaves are dry a quicker and more beneficial method is to run a mower over them, the mulch can then be added to your compost bin.

Previously, there was a consensus that grass should not be cut during the winter months, however, grass continues to grow slowly as long as temperatures remain above 5°C.

If mid-winter is mild and the ground is firm, you can do a light "topping" cut at a high setting, but never mow wet or frosty grass.

It’s also recommended to switch to a dedicated winter lawn feed, one which is hight in potassium and iron.

The higher nitrogen levels in summer feed tend to encourage more vigorous top growth which can be easily destroyed by frost.

A feed high in potassium toughens the cell walls of the grass enabling them to withstand freezing temperatures while iron strengthens the roots, as well as maintaining a vibrant colour and hardening it against moss.

A compacted soil can also prevent winter rain from draining, a simple way to overcome this is to take a garden fork and push it into compacted areas every few inches, wiggling it slightly to open up air channels which will allow surface water to soak into the subsoil.

During any frosty weather it’s vital not to walk on frozen grass as it can cause damage, which could result in dead patches by early spring.

On dry winter days, thoroughly inspect your lawn for any areas of moss, dense thatch or bare patches, and place your order for grass seed, top dressing, spring fertiliser and moss treatments well before the spring rush in garden centres.

In the new year, when the growth is restarting cut you lawn on the highest setting.

Once temperatures have started to rise treat any moss patches with iron sulphate, and once the moss has started to die off, now is the time to scarify the lawn, raking out any dead moss and thatch build up in order to allow oxygen to the root zone.

Sow grass seed over any bare or thin patches and lightly cover with a loam/sand mix as a top dressing.

Avoid cutting new patches of growth until they are well established. In early spring apply a high nitrogen based lawn feed to increase leaf growth.

By early summer you will be able to drop your mower blades to your summer height and resume regular mowing.

If however, you’re creating a lawn from scratch following a house building project, while it may seem daunting, your hard work now will pay off.

Construction work can leave behind buried rubble, compacted soil and poor drainage, however key to transforming a bare plot into a lush green lawn is restoring the soil structure before you even begin to sow lawn seed.

Firstly dig out any leftover rubble or construction debris before using a rotovator, or dig over manually if it is a small space, to break up the ground.

If you notice water pooling on the site during heavy rain you main need to install drainage pipes before spreading topsoil.

Apply a layer of high grade topsoil across your proposed lawn area, raking it out until it is smooth.

Next you will need to walk across the plot taking small steps on your heels, known as ‘heeling in’ in order to get rid of any air pockets, before raking the lawn flat once again.

When choosing grass seed, look at the uses and footfall your lawn will have.

Will it be primarily ornamental or will it be used by young children, which will need a more resilient grass to withstand wear and tear.

When applying lawn seed, for a new area it’s best to divide the area into grids, scattering half the seed lengthways, and half crossways to ensure even coverage.

Gently rake the seed into the soil and roll slightly to ensure firm soil contact.

A quicker, more instant although expensive option for a new lawn is to install rolled turf. Laying turn gives an instant result and is able to handle foot traffic quicker than waiting for lawn seed to grow.

After care is crucial in laying a new lawn to allow for deep roots to grow and to prevent moss and weeds from taking over.

Keep you new lawn moist for the first three to four weeks, especially during any dry spells. Wait until the new grass reaches at least eight centimetres before a first cut, setting your mower to a high level.

By getting the ground work in now for your lawn, you can look forward to a summer enjoying your hard earned work by sitting out and enjoying a pristine lawn.