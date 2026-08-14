Bandon and St Colum's into Carbery U21B football final

NEWCESTOWN’S second team kept up their unbeaten record to see off Argideen Rangers 1-12 to 1-7 on Monday evening in Kilbrittain.

They had drawn to St Mary’s in their opening game of the group but with this win, Newcestown have put themselves top of the Bandon Co-Op Carbery junior A football Roinn 1 St Mary’s facing Castlehaven’s second this weekend.

Argideen looked to be in the driving seat after 12 minutes as they went 1-1 to 0-1 ahead. Newcestown outscored the Timoleague club from then until the end of the opening half as Rangers led 1-2 to 0-4 at the break.

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A Ciarán O’Donovan goal on 40 minutes gave the victors a 1-7 to 1-2 cushion and they managed their lead to the end.

Niall Kelly kicked 0-4 including a late two-pointer to make the result safe. Other scorers for the winners included Eddie Kenneally, Flor Kenneally, Hugh Flanagan, Podge Collins and Murt Kenneally.

Newcestown come up against Castlehaven in the final round in a battle of the second teams while Argideen are now under pressure to get a result against St Mary’s.

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Bandon and St Colum’s are through to the Clóna Milk Carbery U21B football final following last weekend’s semi-finals.

The Lilywhites overcame Kilmeen 2-15 to 2-13 in a tight tussle in Enniskeane. Kilmeen had led 1-11 to 1-7 at half-time but an outstanding showing by Bandon in the second period saw them through. Kevin Hannon was really on form for the winners with 2-5. Others to hit the target were Cormac O’Flynn (0-3), Jack Cullinane (0-2), Mikey Foley, Adam Barry, Gearoid Murphy, Richard Tarrant, Daniel Murphy (0-1 each).

Defending champions St Colum’s are also in the decider but courtesy of Clonakilty’s second string giving them a walkover.

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In the U21C football semi-final, Kilbrittain comfortably progressed to the final with a 2-17 to 0-5 victory over Muintir Bhaire in Rosscarbery.

Luke Griffin continued his amazing football form, hitting 0-8 and 0-5 from play. This was after scoring 0-9 in their quarter-final win over Randal Óg. Adam Griffin fired home the Black and Amber’s goal while Ronan Crowley (two-pointer), Gavin O’Shea, Darragh Crowley, Fionn Ustianowski and Ronan Sheehy were on the scoresheet too.

Kilbrittain will face either Owen Gaels (Ballinascarthy and St Oliver Plunkett’s amalgamation) or Gabriel Rangers in the final.

Finally, in the U21C hurling semi-final, Owen Gaels beat O’Donovan Rossa 5-25 to 2-5 to keep their double dream alive. The Bal and Ahiohill boys will face either Randal Óg or St James in the decider.