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Cork prize bond holder scoops €50,000

August 14th, 2026 1:07 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Cork prize bond holder scoops €50,000 Image
One lucky Cork winner has won €50,000 in this week's Prize Bond draw

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A lucky Cork person has won €50,000 in the latest Prize Bond Draw with the bond purchased in 2025.

The weekly prize of €50,000 goes to Prize Bond number FV034705 held in County Cork.

There were over 8,633 prizes awarded in this week's Prize Bond Draw, amounting to more than €724,400.

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Prize Bonds are an Ireland State Savings product which instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week.

All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

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