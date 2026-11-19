RESPITE care for CoAction service users is to be stepped up with a €675,000 financial injection from the HSE South West, plus €250,000 from CoAction’s own fundraising resources.

In a joint statement issued by HSE and CoAction, it was confirmed that the €425,000 of the HSE allocation is to be used to provide adult respite services, plus €250,000 in capital funding to support enhancements and the expansion of children’s respite facilities.

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees of CoAction has agreed to allocate €250,000 to provide alternative respite services for adults supported by CoAction.

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The announcement was made following a detailed strategic meeting between senior representatives of HSE South West and CoAction, as well as a town hall style meeting of the HSE, CoAction and carers at The Maritime Hotel on November 5.

Both the HSE and CoAction said that the funding is being used to support both immediate service improvements and the continued development of respite capacity across West Cork.

The news comes after campaigning parents engaged Bantry-based solicitor, Brian Harrington, to issue a letter to both organisations claiming they had continuously failed to provide adequate and appropriate respite care.

Since the letter was issued on September 18, the carers, mostly parents of adults with disabilities, who have not had respite care for about a decade, formed a campaigning group called West Cork Respite Matters. They organised a peaceful protest at Wolfe Tone Square in Bantry on Sunday October 18 and shared their stories of 24-hour care in extreme circumstances online and in The Southern Star. One of the campaigning parents, Noreen O’Shea said: “As parents and families of children and adults with disabilities across West Cork, we wholeheartedly welcome the joint statement from the HSE and CoAction.

“Our decision to approach Harrington’s Solicitors and speak out publicly was never taken lightly. We are simply parents who love our children and want the very best for them. We never wanted a battle. We just wanted to be heard and to ensure our loved ones have the dignity, opportunities and quality of life they deserve.”

She thanked: “Everyone who supported the campaign as well as the HSE and CoAction for listening to our concerns and recognising the importance of involving families in shaping the future of services. And we remain deeply grateful to CoAction staff for their care, dedication and support.”

On behalf of all of the parents, Noreen O’Shea praised Senator Noel O’Donovan (FG) and Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins for highlighting the issue in the Seanad and the Dáil, and being a constant source of support.

“This announcement has given our families something we have held on to for a very long time — hope,” she said.

Meanwhile, representatives of West Cork parents are to meet with the Minister of State with Responsibility for Disability, Emer Higgins TD, in Dublin, on Thursday.

“While we welcome the commitments made, we now need to know when these services will be delivered, how they will be managed and, most importantly, who will be accountable for ensuring promises become reality,” Noreen stated.

“We will be seeking clear timelines, guaranteed staffing and funding, and immediate support for families who are already at breaking point.

Families have waited long enough. We need action, accountability and services — not just promises.”

In their statement, the HSE and CoAction reaffirmed their “shared commitment to strengthening and expanding essential respite services for children and adults across West Cork.”

As part of their programme for the future, they promised the development of new respite facilities, the expansion of existing services, and the progression of longer-term capital projects that will provide additional residential and respite capacity throughout West Cork.

As part of its commitment to supporting CoAction, as a voluntary funded service provider, a HSE spokesperson said they will also be making additional funding requests under Health Service Executive and Government capital investment schemes.

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees of CoAction said its allocation of €250,000 are available “due to the generous donations from the West Cork community.”

HSE South West and CoAction said they are committed to maintaining open communication with the people they support, families, staff and local communities, as these plans progress and funding decisions are confirmed.