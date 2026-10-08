Carbery Group hosts EU ambassadors at Farm Zero C

A FORMULATION of EU ambassadors and officials visited Carbery’s Farm Zero C at Shinagh Farm in Bandon last week. The research farm - developed to explore how dairy farming can become more sustainable while remaining productive and economically viable - hosted the delegation as part of Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

During the visit, the EU delegation saw first-hand work underway across Ireland’s grass-based dairy system, water quality, biodiversity and new technologies including grass biorefining. The programme demonstrated how research and innovation can be tested in real farming conditions, with learnings applied beyond Farm Zero C across Carbery’s wider farmer supplier base.

The visit also provided an opportunity to connect wider European priorities around competitiveness, sustainability, food security and resilient rural communities with practical implementation at farm level.

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The visit showcased Farm Zero C as a practical example of “Ní neart go cur le chéile – Strength with Unity”, the guiding principle of Ireland’s EU Presidency, demonstrating how farmers, industry, researchers and government can work together to address shared challenges in agriculture.

Jason Hawkins, CEO, Carbery Group, said: “Strength with Unity is something we can see in practice here at Farm Zero C. The challenges facing agriculture cannot be addressed by any one farmer, business or government alone. What we are demonstrating here is the value of bringing people together to test practical solutions that can improve environmental performance while maintaining productive and economically viable farms. Ireland has real strengths in its grass-based farming system, its family farm structure and its co-operative model. Our opportunity is to build on those strengths and continue improving how we produce food for the future.”

Ambassador Aingeal O’Donoghue, Permanent Representative of Ireland to the EU said: “Farm Zero C provided a valuable opportunity to see how collaboration can translate wider ambitions for European agriculture into practical action at farm level. The work underway here demonstrates the importance of bringing farmers, research, industry and public bodies together as we consider how European agriculture can remain sustainable, competitive and resilient.”