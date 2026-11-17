Film telling the remarkable story of Martin Leahy’s 200 Dáil protests set to premiere at Cork International Film Festival.

THE figures are stark.

As of August 2026, there were 17,885 homeless people in Ireland including 5,830 children.

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And these latest figures from the Department of Housing only account for people in state funded emergency accommodation, not rough sleepers, people in domestic violence refuges, asylum seekers or the hidden homeless couch surfing.

Bandon singer-songwriter Martin Leahy found himself in this position when his landlord told him that he would have to leave his home as it was going to be sold.

“I had been living in Ballinadee and renting all my adult life,” Martin told The Southern Star. “When the landlord delivered the bad news, I started looking around for a new place straight away. I found absolutely nothing.

“Anything that was available was way out of my price range.

I was really shocked that this was the case in rural Ireland and hoped the rents might be more affordable away from the urban centres.

“For five long months I was couch surfing at the homes of friends, and I found it pretty hard going to say the least.

One day I picked up my guitar and started to write a song about the hopelessness I was feeling during that time, and Everyone Should Have A Home was what emerged.”

Martin feels it’s important to use the power of music as a vehicle to highlight injustice and human rights.

Protest music is a unique form of communication and has been employed by artists such as Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez, Pete Seeger, Luke Kelly and Sinead O’ Connor among many others, all artists which he loves.

“I think it’s important if you have a platform then you should try to use to keep hope alive, it really helps to hold on to the belief that the world can be a better place,” he said.

His work has not gone unnoticed.

Christy Moore recorded his song Snowflakes which featured on his album A Terrible Beauty.

Martin wrote the song as a response to some vicious trolling which he had received as a result of online video footage of him at an anti-racist march in Dublin.

He has collaborated with Christy on a number of occasions playing with him at Live at the Marquee in Cork and Other Voices in Dingle.

Before that he had toured all over the world playing at festivals such as Glastonbury with the traditional music band North Cregg, and worked with artists such as John Spillane, Declan Sinnott, and Jimmy Mc Carthy.

Exasperated and desperate by the lack of affordable housing, Martin felt it was time for the government to take notice.

“One Thursday I just drove to Cork, parked up, strapped my guitar on to my back, hopped on a bus to Dublin, got off and asked somebody to point me in the direction of the Dáil.

I found my way to Leinster House, unstrapped my guitar and began to sing.

“People stopped in their tracks, listened and started to join in the chorus. ‘Everyone Should Have a Home. In the world in this life It’s a basic human right To have a dignified place you call your own,’ he sang.

“On my way back to West Cork on the bus that evening I felt that activism gave me such a sense of empowerment, so I said to myself- I’m going to do this again next week, and it just kept going like that.”

Every Thursday without fail for 200 consecutive weeks Martin set off to sing outside Daíl Éireann highlighting the housing crisis, and often finishing his long day at De Barra’s in Clonakilty supporting John Spillane.

No matter how bad the weather, and even on Christmas Day if it landed on a Thursday as in 2025, Martin made the long journey to Kildare Street.

His 200th and final protest was held on March 26 this year. It was documented for posterity by film maker Thomas Heising and will have its debut screening at this year’s Cork International Film Festival on November 17 at The Everyman Theatre.

“The reaction to this song has been amazing and has really highlighted just how basically sound people are.

I was handed sandwiches and cups of tea, they gathered around singing along, there are many special moments which happened during those 200 weeks.

“Friends were very supportive too and sometimes came with me travelling all the way from West Cork on the bus or else even driving me all the way to Dublin. One guy who I never spoke to used to just cycle past me ringing his bell and giving me the thumbs up.”

Groups of primary school children came on tours to visit the Dáil.

One teacher told her charges that what they were hearing outside the Dáil was every bit as important as what they’d heard inside.

“I found that really moving,” admitted Martin. His protest put the spotlight on the housing crisis not only in Ireland where he was invited to speak at The Joint Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage, but also drew attention at an international level too.

A recent art exhibition at the Irish cultural centre in Paris inspired by his song was entitled Everyone Should Have A Home.

TV crews from all over Europe and beyond interviewed him, and his musical protest was covered by countless newspapers and magazines, on podcasts and across social media.

“As people stopped to share their stories, it became evident how homelessness affects everyone in society.

One man told me that it’s becoming the norm for his son’s generation to move to Australia after college because they cannot afford a home in Ireland.

It’s going to have serious repercussions for future generations and that is a tragedy.

You don’t have to own a home, but having a secure place to live is a basic human right.” he said.

Martin will perform at a Christmas Wish for Gaza at the Town Hall in Skibbereen on November 29.

His Singing for the Brain every Monday at 11am in St Michael’s Centre in Bandon are open to all.