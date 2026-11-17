MILLIE Condon is not going to rest on her laurels.

Coming off the back of her best year yet, the Ballinascarthy woman is determined to drive on in 2027.

A Cork senior panellist since 2024, Condon enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2026.

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She started every game for the Cork seniors this season – 11 across the national league (five), Munster championship (one) and All-Ireland series (five).

Condon finished the season with two All-Ireland titles, at senior and U23 levels, and was shortlisted for a Camogie All-Star award, too.

She also added a West Cork Sports Star monthly award to her collection, but Condon’s head isn’t turned by her success.

‘It starts from the start every year. Just because I was lucky enough to get a position this year doesn't mean I'll be lucky enough next year,’ Condon says.

‘There’ll be a good few girls coming up from the minors, and I suppose there are different people every year. The turnover at the start of the year is insane. Every year there are new people, so you can never be comfortable.

‘It’s the same sort of mindset as last year: you make the team in February, you don't make it in June. It’s about starting from the start and just trying my best from the start of the year.’

Since Condon was honoured at a recent West Cork Sports Star Awards presentation evening at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, news broke that manager Ger Manley has stepped away from the role. That means there will be a new manager to impress, but Condon’s approach won't change. She will bring the same work ethic and let her camogie do the talking.

Just look at how she approached this past season.

Given the turnover of players in the panel, there was an opportunity to put a hand up for a jersey and establish a place in the team. Condon grabbed it.

Cork didn't enjoy particularly successful league and Munster campaigns as a new-look team found its feet. The hard work didn't stop, however.

‘After the 2025 All-Ireland, Laura Hayes turned to myself and Ava Fitzgerald and said, “You don't get on the starting team in July or June. You get on the starting team at the start of February, when the league is beginning.”

‘Ava and I have spoken about it so much during the year, saying, “Right, we actually have to do it now.”

‘It was definitely rough at the start of the year when things weren't going our way, and when you come into the MTU dressing room after the Antrim match (Cork were defeated by Antrim in the league), having lost. We had a tough couple of training sessions and training blocks between the league and Munster, and then between Munster and the All-Ireland series. It paid off in the end, thank God.’

‘The week we came back to training, we played a match up in Newtownshandrum, I think on the Tuesday after the All-Ireland. The buzz inside the dressing room that day, with everyone saying congrats, was brilliant,’ Condon says.

‘It wasn't just a case of everyone saying “congrats” to tick a box. All the older girls were genuinely so proud of us, and they knew what it meant.

‘I feel like that was almost the turning point within the season because we brought back the momentum into the dressing room. We all just built from there, and there was a positive mood in the changing room from then on.’

It was a season that ended with Cork celebrating All-Ireland glory, Condon in the middle of the party that started in Croke Park after the final whistle and continued for days afterwards.

‘Best day ever,’ she smiles.

‘Genuinely, best day ever.

‘The memories were made anyway, definitely.’

Condon has also made memories with the West Cork Sports Star Awards. She was named the inaugural winner of the West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award after her heroics as a dual Cork minor in 2022. Now, a few years later, she has won a monthly award, too. It shows how her local community is proud of her achievements as her story continues.

‘Being the first recipient of the Paudie Palmer award was special in itself because Paudie was always supporting me from underage up, from U14 onwards. Paudie was always a great man for that,’ Condon says.

‘So winning the first Paudie Palmer award was really special. Even just to have his name on the plaque at home is really nice. Winning a monthly award for adults now is another perk. It's a really nice award and I'm honoured to get it.’

Soon, her attention will turn to 2027, when the challenge begins all over again. Millie Condon knows she will have to earn her place once more. And she’s ready to prove herself again.