Bantry businessman Martin McCarthy invited behind the scenes of Discovery's Gold Rush

BANTRY’S Martin McCarthy, had the unique honour of being invited to spend a day in London visiting the post-production team behind Discovery’s top TV show Gold Rush.

Martin, the owner of Designs and Signs at William Street and a huge fan of the show, became the first member of the public to be invited behind the scenes to see how the television show is made.

Long before the establishment of record-breaking gold prices, the show became a hit with millions tuning in for every TV episode showing miners battling the elements in the wilds of Alaska and beyond.

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In 2020, Martin first came to the attention of the show’s host when he created a page – @thedirtGR – on what was then Twitter.

The invite to London was a “thank you” for his hard work on all his social media platforms, his loyal 100,000 Gold Rush – The Dirt followers, and the more than 70 million views he has amassed on Facebook alone since last March.

“To be given such a unique insight into the creative process was both fascinating and deeply inspiring,” Martin told The Southern Star. “It was an unforgettable experience.”

From the moment he stepped inside the post-production suite, the Bantry businessman said: “I was struck by the remarkable team of talented, dedicated and passionate individuals working tirelessly behind the scenes.

“The level of detail, creativity and collaboration involved in bringing each episode to life is extraordinary. What viewers see on screen is the culmination of countless hours of work, meticulous planning, expert editing, sound design and storytelling. Every decision matters, and every member of the team plays a vital role in creating the final product,” he added.

It takes 10 to 12 weeks of editing to produce a single episode of Gold Rush.

“That’s an incredible amount of time, effort and expertise invested in bringing each story to the screen.

“It was a privilege to witness the magic behind the scenes and now I have a whole new appreciation for Gold Rush,” said Martin.