Skibbereen Community School is ready for fresh start in Munster’s Corn Dhonncha Uí Nuanáin

DESPITE the move down to Senior B football, there is a buzz around Skibbereen Community School as they gear up for their Munster campaign.

Following a tough run of results in the Corn Uí Mhuirí, this is an opportunity to reset in the TUS Corn Dhonncha Uí Nuanáin.

Cork minor football coach Maurice Moore is leading the team this season, taking over from Colman O’Driscoll.

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Moore’s strong management team includes former county-winning Castlehaven boss James McCarthy, James O’Donovan, who led the O’Donovan Rossa ladies to the All-Ireland junior title, and Clann na nGael player Ronan O’Driscoll.

Their opening championship match takes place next Tuesday against St Patrick’s Secondary School, Castleisland, from Kerry. Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne make up the group of three.

‘There were a lot of stakeholders involved in our decision-making. Collectively, we made the decision to go to Senior B,’ Moore told The Southern Star.

‘The drop down, hopefully, will be positive for the school and for the local clubs so that we can get really good and competitive games into players. Also, they’ll get more games within the school.

‘We are looking forward to it. We had our first meeting in late August with the players. Over 40 turned up. There’s always excitement at the start of the year. They’re all very heavily involved with their clubs and the Skibb minors are still going, which is fantastic. It’s great for the school to see one of the local clubs doing well and we wish them the best of luck in the county final against Croke Rovers.

‘It’s been a good start. Over mid-term, we had two training sessions with the players from Castlehaven, Clann na nGael and Ilen Rovers. Those players are driven, which is great to see.’

The Skibbereen school team includes a mix of players from successful teams across the region.

As well as players from the O’Donovan Rossa team that will contest a county minor final against Croke Rovers, there are also Castlehaven U21 players from their Carbery-winning season.

Young guns from Ilen Rovers and Clann na nGael make up the squad, and Ilen also won the County U18 Division 2A football championship recently. Add in Kevin O’Donovan, who played with the All-Ireland-winning Cork minors this year, and it’s a solid group.

‘You’ve got your obvious players there like Dan McCarthy and Niall O’Callaghan from Castlehaven and Kevin O’Donovan from O’Donovan Rossa,’ Moore said.

‘We’ve got a really good spread. A lot of good, young players are coming through as well. Bobby Carstairs and Darragh Crowley from O’Donovan Rossa. Danny Collins is another good player.

‘The players are really looking forward to the Munster championship games, especially against two Kerry schools. That always adds its own flavor of intent as well.

‘In our training squad, you’d certainly have a mixture. The dominant players would be the sixth-years. You’d have a few fifth-years, but we definitely have a few exciting fourth-years coming up. You have Niall Hodnett, Bobby Carstairs and Daire Long there and a few more. Daire is just recovering from a knee injury. They’re enjoying their fourth year, but they're enjoying their football too.’

It will be a big challenge for Skibb to overcome two Kerry schools. Castleisland reached the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals last year while Chorca Dhuibhne have a great school football history.

‘Chorca Dhuibhne have won several Hogan Cups. Éamonn Fitzmaurice will be looking to take us down - if he’s not in Galway, that is!’ Moore laughs.

‘It’s a really difficult task to be taking on the two Kerry schools. Traditionally in Senior B, the Kerry schools have been dominating but I think definitely the Cork schools are getting stronger. We’re hoping to be really competitive against them and we’re looking for two victories there.’

Skibbereen will also have a Simcox Cup semi-final to prepare for at the end of the month, as they will take on St Francis College, Rochestown. Clonakilty Community College and De La Salle Macroom face off on the other side of the draw.

Skibb beat Coláiste an Spioraid Naomh from Bishopstown in the quarter-final (1-16 to 0-10) but, for now, Moore’s focus is on Munster.

‘The Simcox is great but our number one target is the Munster championship. The Simcox is like a little bonus for the Cork schools. Not every school treats it as good as ourselves and other schools. It is definitely an exciting competition coming up for us, and it’s nice to get into the semi-final of that,’ Moore concluded as they turned their attention to Castleisland.