Cork Airport communications manager highlights potential of Seven Heads Peninsula for international visitors

THE stunning Seven Heads Walk could benefit greatly from the emerging trend of slow tourism, an event heard earlier this month.

The importance of outdoor pursuits and slow tourism were highlighted during a Seven Heads Walks breakfast morning fundraiser at the Courtmacsherry Hotel.

Barry Holland, communications manager at Cork Airport, provided the attendees with a snapshot of the opportunities that can be woven within the wonderful facilities that are available along the various walks along the Seven Heads Peninsula.

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“This is a very important fundraiser for the Seven Heads Walks and from my own research and insights into work Cork Airport would do with the likes of Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland, is the importance of what they call slow tourism,” said Barry.

Launched last May by Tourism Ireland, the Ireland Unrushed global campaign encourages visitors to enjoy journeying around the island of Ireland at a slower pace.

“Essentially what it is geared towards is to encourage visitors to just take their time when they are visiting Ireland, that for some, can be the starting point on a bigger trip to Europe.

“What’s very pertinent in West Cork and particularly here in the Seven Heads Peninsula is the Seven Heads Walks. When French visitors come to Ireland, 46 per cent of them have participated in active pursuits so you can see the proposition that is here in the Seven Heads is a very attractive one indeed.”

The volunteerism of the Seven Heads Walks committee and the generosity of those present were welcomed as Barry emphasised the importance of tourists taking their time and immersing themselves in local communities rather than rushing around Ireland on a bus and ticking off each location.“It’s about spending a couple of nights in each of these locations.I think that’s what’s very attractive about the Seven Heads Walk.” market,” he said

“Not forgetting the popular domestic market,” he added, “it’s very well supported by people from around Cork and Munster. But when it comes to the international visitor, you can really see the importance of the walks.”