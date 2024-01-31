West Cork Sports Star Awards special!



ON this week's podcast, we are celebrating the West Cork Sports Star Awards, which took place in the Celtic Ross Hotel on Saturday night.

A record crowd gathered in Rosscarbery to celebrate the diversity and excellence of West Cork Sport, on a night where Jack Crowley was crowned the Overall West Cork Sports Star for 2023.

We chat about Crowley's brilliance ahead of this Friday's Six Nations opener against France, and we also hear from some of West Cork's biggest stars on the podcast this week.

There are interviews with Fiona Everard, Ireland's senior women's cross-country champion, Tadgh Twomey, Newcestown's dual-star, Fiona Keating, All-Ireland camogie champion with Cork, Hall of Fame Award recipient Ian Kingston of West Cork Kickboxing, and the special guest on the night, former Munster and Ireland rugby player Donal Lenihan.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot, @KieranMcC_SS, and @WestCorkSport

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.