‘Everything needs to be perfect for an All-Ireland final,' insists Cork boss Pat Ryan

PAT RYAN insists Cork must deliver the perfect performance to end the Rebels’ 20-year wait for All-Ireland senior hurling glory.

Cork fans were in seventh heaven after the Rebels routed a stunned Dublin side in a one-sided All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park – Cork won by 20 points in a 7-26 to 2-21 mauling.

Alan Connolly scored a brilliant hat-trick, while Brian Hayes and Tim O'Mahony both scored two goals, as Cork powered into a second consecutive All-Ireland final. At half time the winners led by 4-13 to 1-12, with Connolly and Hayes grabbing two goals each in that opening half.

As good as the Rebels were – and they were sensational at times – Pat Ryan insists there’s work to do for the final.

‘I’m delighted, we came up here to win – that was the aim,’ Ryan said.

‘We knew we were coming up against a formidable team after the way they played, we prepared really well.

‘We played really well today, but there are still a lot of our areas that we weren’t happy with – our efficiency wasn't good enough, our tackle from behind wasn't good enough and we gave away one or two sloppy goals so they are things we can work on.

‘Everything needs to be perfect for an All-Ireland final, it wasn’t perfect last year and we need to be perfect in two weeks' time.’