Skibbereen Arts Festival schedule launched

The annual Skibbereen Arts Festival takes place at the end of July, with a diverse programme of dance, music, and film to tickle the tastes of all.

Music comes courtesy of Villagers, RTÉ folk award-winning RÓIS, and a Canon Goodman concert with Cormac Begley and Liam O’Connor at Abbeystrewry church.

Comedian Kyla Cobbler will be in town, with theatre productions Bunny Bunny and The Gaza Monologues also being performed.

The festival is a non-profit venture run by volunteers, bringing world-class national and international artists to Skibbereen.

Ticket prices are kept to a minimum to make the events as accessible as possible, and the support of the public is greatly appreciated.

For the full schedule and to buy tickets, check out the Skibbereen Arts Festival website.