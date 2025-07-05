Capital pain as Dublin end Cork's All-Ireland interest

Dublin 3-15

Cork 0-7

HANNAH Tyrrell struck 1-5 at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon as Dublin booked their place in the TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship semi-finals with a convincing victory over Cork, writes Daire Walsh.

Fresh from scoring a hat-trick of goals in their comprehensive group stage win over Leitrim last month, Dublin corner-forward Kate Sullivan got the ball rolling in this contest with a third-minute point.

Their Leeside counterparts twice levelled matters in the opening quarter courtesy of Katie Quirke and Maire O’Callaghan finding the target either side of a Tyrrell effort, but Chloe Darby – drafted into the team to replace captain Carla Rowe – edged the Jackies back in front with a well-taken score.

Hannah McGinnis also split the posts in fine style and after Sullivan was fouled inside the square on 14 minutes, the ever-reliable Tyrrell slotted the resulting penalty beyond the reach of Cork netminder Sarah Murphy. Nicole Owens also raised a white flag inside the second-quarter and despite Laura O’Mahony responding with a fine point at the opposite end, Dublin reasserted their authority with a close-range free from Tyrrell.

While Quirke added her second point in the closing stages of the first half, the hosts ultimately brought a 1-6 to 0-4 lead into the interval. This left Cork with plenty of ground to cover playing against a breeze on the restart, but Quirke did bring fresh impetus to their play with a quick two-point salvo. Yet Dublin maintained a potent attacking threat and settled back into the action with unanswered contributions from the St Sylvester’s duo of Owens and Sullivan (two).

Tyrrell also knocked over a free after a short Cork kick-out had gone astray and thanks to her second score from play moments later, the Jackies were eight points in front (1-11 to 0-6) at the beginning of the final-quarter.

This had all the appearances of an unassailable cushion, but Dublin nevertheless added further efforts through the boots of Hetherton (two) and Tyrrell in advance of Cork attacker Quirke bagged her fifth point of the tie.

Before substitute Laura Grendon kicked a last-minute point, Sullivan and the raiding Sinead Goldrick fired home a goal apiece in the space of 60 seconds to wrap up the win.

Scorers – Dublin: H Tyrrell 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), K Sullivan 1-3, S Goldrick 1-0, N Owens, N Hetherton 0-2 each, H McGinnis, C Darby, L Grendon 0-1 each. Cork: K Quirke 0-5 (3f), M O’Callaghan, L O’Mahony 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: A Shiels; J Tobin, L Caffrey, N Crowley; S Goldrick, M Byrne, N Donlon; E O’Dowd, H McGinnis; N Owens, C Darby, S McIntyre; H Tyrrell, N Hetherton, K Sullivan. Subs: C O’Connor for Darby (39), O Nolan for Owens (44), R McDonnell for McIntyre (52), L Grendon for Hetherton (55), H Leahy for Crowley (57).

CORK: S Murphy; D Kiniry, S Leahy, M Duggan; A Corcoran, S Cronin, R Corkery; M O’Callaghan, A Healy; A O’Mahony, L O’Mahony, E Cleary; A O’Sullivan, H Looney, K Quirke. Subs: A Ring for Corkery (20), K Horgan for Kiniry (39), S McGoldrick for Healy, L Hallihan for A O’Sullivan (both 44), A Ryan for Corcoran (57).

Referee: Brendan Rice (Down).