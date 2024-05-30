WCL title decider between Clonakilty and Drinagh; Cork v Donegal preview



WITH one game to go in the West Cork League Premier Division, two points separate Clonakilty Soccer Club and Drinagh Rangers. The pair meet in their final game of the season this Sunday, and Ger McCarthy joins us on this week's podcast to preview what will be a tense affair.

Clonakilty SC are top of the league on 46 points, with Drinagh travelling to Darrara College this Sunday knowing that only a win will suffice if they are to retain their status as champions.

Both teams have been almost perfect this season, losing just one league game. Clonakilty do have the slight upper hand and will take confidence in their recent Beamish Cup victory over Sunday's opponents, but those who write Drinagh off do so at their peril. It's going to be a fascinating game.

Elsewhere on the podcast we're previewing Cork's second group game of the All-Ireland series against Donegal, which takes place in Páirc Uí Rinn this Saturday at 2.30pm.

Can the Rebels halt the Jim McGuinness train? And will playing in a smaller stadium improve the atmosphere? We discuss on this week's podcast.

There's also the latest on Nicola Tuthill's late run at a potential spot in the Olympics, Beara's withdrawal from the county championship and a whole lot more.

All on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

