Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Beara football team pulls out of county senior championship

May 29th, 2024 3:13 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Beara football team pulls out of county senior championship Image
Carbery's Rory O'Connor gets to grips with Beara's Jason Harrington during their 2022 Cork PSFC divisions/colleges semi-final.

Share this article

THE Beara senior football team has pulled out of this year’s county championship.

Disappointingly for the division, this is the second season in a row that the West Cork division will not field in the county senior championship.

Beara were scheduled to play Muskerry in their opening game of Divisions/Colleges unseeded football championship on June 6th, but informed the county board on Wednesday that, unfortunately, Beara did not have enough available players. 

This leaves Muskerry, Imokilly and Avondhu in the unseeded section.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended