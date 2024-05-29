Beara football team pulls out of county senior championship

THE Beara senior football team has pulled out of this year’s county championship.

Disappointingly for the division, this is the second season in a row that the West Cork division will not field in the county senior championship.

Beara were scheduled to play Muskerry in their opening game of Divisions/Colleges unseeded football championship on June 6th, but informed the county board on Wednesday that, unfortunately, Beara did not have enough available players.

This leaves Muskerry, Imokilly and Avondhu in the unseeded section.