Top 20 West Cork sporting moments of 2024

ON THIS week's podcast, we are looking back at a memorable year in West Cork sport, hence why the end of year list has been increased from 10 to 20 places.

2024 was one to remember for West Cork sporting fanatics between success at the Olympic Games in Paris where the Ballineen Bullet Phil Healy and Skibbereen rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy in particular excelled, local GAA clubs winning county titles, Keith Cronin's Irish Tarmac Rally title and so much more.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie

This is the last Star Sport Podcast of 2024 – thank you to all of our loyal listeners for tuning in for another great year, and we are looking forward to coming back again in 2025. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all at Star Sport HQ.