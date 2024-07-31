Three Skibbereen rowers into Olympic finals!



SKIBBEREEN will have three rowers competing in Olympic finals on Friday morning after Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy and Aoife Casey – with Rochestown's Mags Cremen – all qualified after impressive performances in their semi-finals.

On today's podcast we look back on an exciting morning for West Cork, Cork and Ireland as Star Sports editor Kieran McCarthy reports from outside Skibbereen Rowing Club on the River Ilen, where it all began.

O'Donovan and McCarthy qualified in style, winning their semi-final ahead of second seeds Switzerland, and will be gunning for gold at 11.02am on Friday.

Casey and Cremen are also in contention now for a medal, with bronze a real possibility at 11.22am on Friday.

A big screen will show the races at Skibbereen Town Hall so set your alarms, cancel your plans and head down to cheer on our athletes.

Exciting times in West Cork!

