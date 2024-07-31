Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy qualify for Olympic final!

PAUL O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have qualified for the Olympic final in stunning fashion after winning their Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls semi-final with ease in Paris this morning.

The Skibbereen pair and defending Olympic champions won in a time of 6:21.88 ahead of the Swiss in second (6:24.31) and Czechs in third (6:25.99), who also clinched their places in the final.

O'Donovan and McCarthy were in front at the halfway point of the race stayed there until the end as they powered away from Switzerland over the last 500m.

Next up is another Olympic final and a chance at history – set your alarms for 11.02am on Friday morning.

Read more in this week's Southern Star – in shops and online Thursday, August 1st – as we build up to an exciting Olympic final on Friday!