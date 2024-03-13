Star Sport Podcast on tour with O'Donovan Rossa



THE Star Sport Podcast is on tour this week for a special episode recorded in the Access Credit Union buildings in Skibbereen.

We're welcoming four key members of O'Donovan Rossa's All-Ireland winning ladies football team onto the podcast this week – Derek Tobin, a selector with the team, Cork minor and defender Allie Tobin, Sinead Farrell who is also a writer at The 42 AND forward Jessica Beechinor.

Access Credit Union are a big part of the reason The Southern Star is able to produce a weekly sport podcast – something very few local newspapers are able to do – and help keep West Cork sport in good health by working with us to promote local athletes and clubs.

Our guests today have been part of an incredible O’Donovan Rossa team, who were crowned All-Ireland junior club football champions on the 17th of December – celebrations haven’t stopped since then, as they were named 2023 West Cork Sports Star Team of the Year at the West Cork Sports Star Awards and recently held their social to mark a fantastic year.

We invited them onto the podcast to take one final look at last season.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

