Crawford Art Gallery collection comes to Skibb

West Cork art lovers, and in fact those all across Munster, will be delighted to hear that a significant exhibition of the Crawford Art Gallery’s collection will be presented at the Uillinn Arts Centre in Skibbereen.

The Crawford Art Gallery, based near the Opera House in the city, is closed for refurbishment until at least 2027.

Meanwhile, more than 50 of its works are on holiday, travelling down west for the ‘Grá’ exhibition.

This exhibit will celebrate love in all its forms, and has been curated by the West Cork LGBTQI+ art collective, Salt & Pepper.

Uillinn has also partnered with artist Toma McCullim to curate a exhibition of some of the Crawford most loved works.

Grá will feature key works from the 20th and 21st centuries, including the iconic Portrait of Fiona Shaw (2002) by Victoria Russell, The Red Rose (1923) by John Lavery, and Patrick Hennessy’s Self Portrait and Cat (1978), as well as Paul La Rocque’s In Her Own Garden (1998) and the photographic series Hi, Vis (2020-21) by Dragana Jurišić.

Grá opens at Uillinnin Skibbereen on Saturday July 12th, where the Grá choir will perform a choral piece, Beloved, at 2pm.

A second performance of the piece, composed by Carol Nelson for her wife Deborah, will take place at St Barrahane’s Church, Castletownshend later in July.

There will be a Grá Gallery talke and tour with Dr Michael Waldron of the Crawford Art Gallery at 1pm on July 24th and September 18th, and film screenings on July 18th, August 1st, and August 23rd.

The Grá exhibition runs until September 20th. For more details, see the Uillinn Centre website and social media channels.