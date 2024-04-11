Shane Kingston on Cork's chances in Munster Senior Hurling Championship

ON this week's podcast we're welcoming Cork hurler Shane Kingston, who joins to chat about his team's chances in the upcoming Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Cork get their campaign underway away to Waterford next weekend, on Sunday April 21st.

Having had their season ended in May last year, Kingston says Cork are determined to make sure their presence is felt in this year's championship.

Kingston will miss the first game against Waterford, but will hope to return for the Rebels' second game in what promises to be an extremely competitive season once again.

We're also reacting to the Cork footballer's win over Limerick in the Munster Senior Football Championship, which has set up a semi-final clash with Kerry. Can Cork go all the way this year?

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

