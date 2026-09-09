Irish language online hub to support parents launched today

West Cork parents can now help their children learn and use Irish, both at home and in everyday life, through a new online hub.

The initiative, ‘Irish for Parents’, was launched today and aims to provides practical and accessible supports for families. This includes resources, activities and guidance to help parents engage with Irish alongside their children, regardless of their own level of fluency.

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The online resource has been developed by Gaeloideachas, a support organisation for education through the Irish language, with support from Foras na Gaeilge. The project was funded by the Department of Education and Youth, and launched by Minister Hildegarde Naughton earlier today.

She welcomed the initiative, saying: ‘I am very keen to see more Irish being spoken and used in homes, schools and communities across the country. The Programme for Government contains a clear commitment to support and encourage the use of Irish, and I believe parents and families have a vital role to play alongside our schools in achieving that ambition.’

Bláthnaid ní Ghréacháin, CEO of Gaeloideachas said: ‘We know that families come to Irish with different experiences, different levels of confidence and different needs. Some may have little or no Irish, while others are fluent speakers using Irish every day at home.’

‘This hub brings together practical information, guidance and support in one place, helping parents feel more confident and connected, whatever their own level of Irish. We hope it will become a valuable resource for families across Ireland and a positive support in homes, schools and communities.’