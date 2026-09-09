Bere Island welcomes luxury cruise liner for first visit

BERE Island welcomed the cruise vessel Hebridean Sky on its inaugural visit last week, marking a significant occasion for the island community and County Cork's growing cruise tourism sector.

Operated by Noble Caledonia, the luxury expedition vessel arrived last Tuesday evening, remaining at anchor overnight before approximately 100 passengers were brought ashore from 8.30am on Wednesday morning.

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The visit, hosted by the Bere Island Projects Group, provided guests with an opportunity to experience Bere Island's rich military heritage, scenic walking trails and renowned hospitality.

Visitors explored sites including Lonehort Battery, the Martello Tower and the Bere Island Heritage Centre, gaining a unique insight into island life while enjoying the local welcome, traditional hospitality and live music throughout the day.

To commemorate the inaugural visit, a delegation led by Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire), Chairperson of West Cork Municipal District, boarded the vessel for a formal gift exchange with Captain Karl Hendrick Karlsson. The Captain was presented with a gift by a local artist to mark Hebridean Sky's first visit to Bere Island.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan welcomed the vessel, saying, ‘Cruise visits such as this provide an important economic boost for local businesses while giving international visitors an opportunity to experience the island's unique heritage, scenery and hospitality.’

It is the final cruise call of a highly successful 2026 season for Cork County Council's municipal harbours and cruise destinations. During the season, eight premium cruise vessels visited locations across Kinsale, Youghal and West Cork.