Cork masters footballers in All-Ireland semi-final and Baltimore harness racing driver Eoin Murphy on representing Ireland

ON THIS week’s podcast, we have a bumper episode with three guests with masters football and harness racing garnering our attention.

We are joined by a couple of the Cork masters football crew in manager Tony Leahy and player Flor Crowley.

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Leahy, a St Finbarr’s man, was in charge of the Cork U21s winning the All-Ireland in 2007 so has big game experience.

There is plenty of West Cork involvement in the Cork football masters team that will face London in the All-Ireland semi-final this Saturday (2pm) in Annanough GAA club at Vicarstown in Laois.

The local players involved are St Oliver Plunkett’s man John Paul O’Driscoll, Bandon’s Conor Sugrue, Flor Crowley from O’Donovan Rossa, Flor O’Sullivan of Goleen and Urhan man Flor Harrington.

Galway and Antrim face off on the other side of the draw.

The Cork masters have called upon the likes of 2010 All-Ireland winners Pearse O’Neill, Nicholas Murphy and John Miskella in the last couple of years and the likes of Bernard Brogan, Alan Brogan and Stephen O’Neill have played in this over 40 grade.

Also on the show, we welcome on Baltimore harness racing driver Eoin Murphy, who represents Ireland at the European Apprentice Drivers Championship in Dundalk Stadium this Sunday.

Murphy is hoping to become the first-ever Irish driver to win the event.

This ten-race programme includes 12 drivers from 12 different countries, with Murphy rubbing shoulders with 2025 champion Lynus Lannoo from Belgium.

After great success in the past two years and locally at events like the Red John Memorial, the Baltimore man is looking to make an impact on the European stage.

We look back on the weekend’s action in the county football championships too as Clonakilty and Castlehaven drew in the pick of the games.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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