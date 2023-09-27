PODCAST: Rugby legend Laura Guest on Ireland & Jack Crowley; Local GAA roundup



ON this week's podcast we're joined by Munster and Ireland rugby legend Laura Guest to talk about Ireland's monumental clash against South Africa in the World Cup at the weekend – a game which featured West Cork's Jack Crowley, who came on and kicked three points to help confirm a massive victory.



Laura Guest is the region's most successful rugby player ever. She's played in three World Cups, coached and played for Munster and was part of Ireland's only Grand Slam winning women's team in 2013 – the same year she won the overall West Cork Sports Star of the Year Award.

She joins us to chat all things rugby including Crowley vs Byrne, Ireland's lineout and whether they can go all the way this autumn.

Elsewhere, we round up the latest West Cork GAA news as there are seven local clubs into county semi-finals following a great weekend of results for the majority of teams.

There's also Clonakilty's anger at monsoon conditions in Bandon, Ilen Rovers losing their relegation playoff, and we look ahead to two county hurling semi-finals involving West Cork clubs as well.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.