PODCAST: Mark Collins on Castlehaven's PSFC win; Eoghan Collins on Newcestown's SAHC win; Mick McCarthy cup visits Star Studios!

THE West is well and truly awake on this week's Star Sport Podcast as we chat to Mark Collins, captain of the PSFC winners Castlehaven and Eoghan Collins, captain of the SAHC winners Newcestown.

Both men were in great form after their respective club's brilliant wins in Páirc Uí Chaoímh over the weekend.

Castlehaven claimed their first men's senior title since 2013, while Newcestown completed the first half of what they hope will be a double ahead of the Senior A football final against Dohenys, who have been waiting and ready for some time now.

There's also a special appearance on this week's podcast in the Mick McCarthy cup, as Star reporter and member of the Barryroe team which won their first ever Carbery Junior A title at the weekend, Seán Holland, brought the trophy in to the studio to reflect on a massive win.

We also look back at Bantry's PIFC final heartbreak and roundup the rest of West Cork's sporting news.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot, @KieranMcC_SS, and @WestCorkSport

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.