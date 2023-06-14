PODCAST: Dual player fixture clashes continue, Cork v Mayo preview and Luke Meade on Cork hurling





ON this week's podcast we catch up with Cork and Newcestown star Luke Meade.

Meade joins us to chat about Cork's exit from Munster hurling, the disappointment at not being involved in the All-Ireland series further into the summer and the importance of being the only Carbery division representative in the senior Cork hurling setup.

There's big news in relation to Cork's four dual players, who face the prospect of being forced to choose between camogie and football this weekend.

We also talk about Cork's chances in this weekend's SFC clash with Mayo in the Gaelic Grounds. John Cleary's men will be looking to build on a good performance against Kerry last time around and have the potential to get a surprise result on Sunday.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

