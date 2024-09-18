Paul O'Donovan on why he loves West Cork; Big football round-up

PAUL O'DONOVAN was recently awarded for his incredible 2024 with a monthly West Cork Sports Star award, and we took the time to catch up with him in a year that has gone pretty well, it's fair to say.

A second Olympic gold medal, a seventh World Rowing championship, starting work as a doctor – it's been a busy year.

Thousands flocked to see O'Donovan and the other Skibbereen rowers at a massive homecoming event at the start of September – on this week's podcast, he tells us about why he loves West Cork, what the local recognition means to him, and how 2024 hasn’t been a bad year overall.

We also cover a very busy weekend of county and local football, taking you through each grade as we get ready for relegation play-offs and quarter finals in a couple of weeks time.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @matt_hurley01

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie