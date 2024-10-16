O’Donovan Rossa captain Laura O’Mahony on their county Intermediate LGFA title

ON THIS week's podcast, Kieran chats to O’Donovan Rossa captain Laura O’Mahony after the Skibb side’s county intermediate LGFA triumph over Naomh Aban, 0-12 to 1-8.

O’Mahony talks about the rise of the club from being in junior C in 2018 to competing in Senior in 2025.

Rossa won the junior Cork, Munster and All Ireland crowns in 2023 and have won 19 of their last 20 championship games.

It is a fairytale story for Skibb and O’Mahony is one of the key players forefronting their rise.

We also look at the Cork county championship semi finals as Castlehaven cemented their premier SFC favourites tag by beating St Finbarrs 0-18 to 0-14.

Seanie Cahalane’s team will face Nemo Rangers in the final after the city side saw off Mallow.

There was disappointment for Dohenys (senior A), Adrigole and Gabriel Rangers (both intermediate A) as their seasons came to an end at the hands of Knocknagree, Boherbue and Glanmire.

We’ll also discuss the current state of play in the Carbery junior AFC as well as previewing the Carbery junior AHC final between Diarmuid O Mathunas and Ballinascarthy.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

