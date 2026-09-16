John Hayes on Cork club championship group stage drama

ON THIS week’s podcast, we reflect on the final round of action in the McCarthy Insurance Group Cork football championships with former Cork footballer John Hayes.

Clonakilty, Newcestown and Castlehaven all advanced to the knockout stage of the premier senior championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clon and Newcestown face each other on Saturday, September 26th in Dunmanway while Castlehaven come up against Nemo Rangers on Sunday, 27th in Clonakilty.

The Carbery divisional side’s clash with St Finbarr’s will form part of a double header in Clonakilty on Sunday, 27th.

In senior A, Carbery Rangers progressed straight to the semi-finals where they’ll meet either Kanturk or Kilshannig but Dohenys and O’Donovan Rossa exited the fray.

The latter face into a relegation play-off against Clyda Rovers on Saturday, 26th in Macroom.

In premier intermediate, Bantry Blues avoided a relegation match by the skin of their teeth but Castletownbere are dragged into it against Glanmire on Saturday, 26th in Ballinacarriga.

Intermediate A and premier junior saw championship exits for Ilen Rovers, Gabriel Rangers, Bandon, Kilmacabea and Urhan, with the Beara club into a relegation clash with Na Piarsaigh on Saturday, 26th in Church Cross.

Hurling takes centre stage this weekend coming as premier junior quarter-finals top the bill. Barryroe face Cloughduv in Enniskeane this Saturday (4pm) while Argideen Rangers battle out with Ballygarvan on Sunday (3.30pm) in Ballinspittle.

RCM Tarmacadam Carbery hurling quarter-finals take place too with Kilbree, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas, Dohenys and Bandon looking to advance.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie