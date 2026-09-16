Vintage plane visits Cork airport on 65th anniversary

CORK airport welcomed a special visitor yesterday as a vintage plane touched down on the runway to mark the airport’s 65th anniversary.

The de Havilland DH.84 Dragon “Iolar” (“eagle” in Irish) paid a courtesy visit, also marking the 90th anniversary of Aer Lingus.

The flight under command of Captain Garret Brady was welcomed with a special escort from Cork Airport Police & Fire Service from the runway to the parking stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plane is an exact replica of the aircraft that flew the first ever Aer Lingus route from Baldonnell in Dublin to Bristol’s Whitchurch airport in May 1936.

While the original plane was lost off the English coast during World War Two, the replica joined the Aer Lingus fleet in 1986.

It paid its first visit to Cork Airport that same year.

More recently, the aircraft underwent further restoration and has now visited Cork Airport four times.

As part of the celebrations, staff from Cork Airport and Aer Lingus enjoyed a series of scenic flights over Cork city and Cork harbour, enjoying the sights from an altitude of 2,000 feet.

Darran Dineen, General Manager Operations, Safety, IT and Facilities at Cork Airport said it was a ‘truly unique and historic visit’.

Adrian Dunne, Chief Operating Officer at Aer Lingus added it was special to showcase an iconic piece of Ireland's aviation heritage to colleagues, customers and aviation enthusiasts.