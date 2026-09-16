STEM funding launched for West Cork students to reduce financial barriers

A NEW initiative will help West Cork students take part in international STEM events, regardless of their financial circumstances.

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton launched the €100,000 annual Student Informal STEM Events Support Scheme, aimed at reducing financial barriers to science, engineering, technology and mathematics.

It will support primary and post-primary students attending science, technology, engineering and mathematics events abroad.

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Schools can apply for funding on behalf of students. Grants of up to €500 per student, per event, will be available.

The amount may rise to €1,000 in exceptional cases, such as major international competitions or multi-day programmes.

The scheme is set to give more students access to valuable learning experiences outside the classroom.

The policy promotes informal, co-curricular and extracurricular STEM activities and complement existing department-supported programmes, says the government.

It will not fund events already supported through initiatives such as the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, SciFest or Science Blast.

"STEM learning does not begin and end in the classroom," Minister Naughton said. She highlighted the value of competitions, exhibitions and workshops.

These experiences allow students to apply their knowledge, solve real-world problems and build confidence, she added.

"Talent, ambition and potential should determine who gets these opportunities, not the ability to pay," she said.

Minister Naughton also identified girls’ participation in STEM as a priority.

She said international experiences can help girls build confidence, develop leadership skills and explore future careers.

The Department of Education will monitor participation and focus on students from disadvantaged backgrounds, DEIS schools and other underrepresented groups.

The scheme aims to widen access and inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, innovators and technology leaders.