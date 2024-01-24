John Hayes chats Cork's league chances; West Cork Sports Star Awards preview

ON this week's podcast we welcome former Cork footballer and selector John Hayes to look ahead at Cork's league season.

John Cleary's men get their campaign underway this Sunday away at Donegal, and are aiming at promotion to get back to Division One for the first time in nine years.

To get there, they'll have to finish ahead of the likes of Donegal, Armagh and Meath, and while it will be a tough task, Hayes believes the Rebels have what it takes to make it happen.

We also look forward to the biggest night in West Cork sport, as the West Cork Sports Star Awards are on this Saturday in the Celtic Ross Hotel.

West Cork sport is as strong as ever, as shown by the quality and variety of athletes who are in the running for this year's West Cork Sports Star of the Year award. We'll also be celebrating the Team of the Year, Club of the Year, Special Achievement winners and revealing the Hall of Fame winner on the night – it's guaranteed to be a great night.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.



Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

