James McCarthy reflects on four years in charge of Castlehaven, with Mark Collins

ON this week's podcast we are joined by former Castlehaven manager James McCarthy, who recently stepped away from the job after last season's success.

McCarthy led the Haven to the county and Munster senior football titles, before falling at the semi-final stage of the All-Ireland championship to St Brigid's of Roscommon.

It has been a successful four years for McCarthy, who leaves Castlehaven in a great position to continue battling for county titles, having brought through a number of younger players while in charge.

McCarthy is being replaced by Seanie Cahalane, who knows what it takes to be part of a winning team, having been a two-time county winning captain for Haven as well as being a selector for McCarthy last season.

Haven captain Mark Collins also joined the conversation to give a player's opinion on what exactly makes McCarthy such a good manager and to look forward to another long season ahead.

We also take a look back at Cork's much-needed victory over Fermanagh in the National Football League Division Two, and ahead to another must-win game against Kildare.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast

