‘My job is done for now,’ says James McCarthy as he calls time on his Castlehaven managerial reign

JAMES McCarthy has called time on his Castlehaven managerial reign.

He masterminded Haven’s 2023 Cork Premier SFC and Munster senior club title triumphs, as the club enjoyed one of its greatest seasons, but McCarthy feels the time is right to step aside.

‘My job is done for now,’ he exclusively confirmed to The Southern Star.

‘I have left a solid base there now and it’s ready for the next person to step up and drive it on. I believe we have the people in the club to take it on and take us to another level.'

In his latest stint as manager (2020 to ’23), ultra-consistent Castlehaven were always one of the front runners for the Cork PSFC crown, making the semi-finals in all four years, contesting finals in 2020 and ’23, and beating Nemo Rangers in last season’s decider. Castlehaven then went on to conquer Munster too, edging past Dingle in a dramatic provincial final in December, before losing the All-Ireland club semi-final to St Brigid’s in January.

McCarthy was given time to decide whether he wanted to stay in the hot seat again in 2024, but feels the time is right to hand over the reins to the next man up. He was also manager when the club won the 2012 county title and was involved in the management team, too, in Castlehaven’s 2003 triumph.