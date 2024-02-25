Two-time county winning captain Seanie Cahalane named as Castlehaven's new senior football manager

SEANIE Cahalane is the new manager of county and Munster senior football champions Castlehaven.

The two-time county senior winning captain (2012 and '13) served as a selector under James McCarthy, who stepped down from the role earlier this month after four seasons in charge.

Cahalane's selectors will be Gavin Gallagher, Enda Buckley and Anthony Seymour. Gallagher, as well as Cahalane, were selectors in James McCarthy's management team last season. Cahalane has been involved in coaching with Castlehaven at underage and U21 levels for a number of seasons.

Meanwhile, Vivian O'Callaghan is the manager of the Castlehaven junior football team; his selectors are Dan O'Sullivan, Liam Collins, Mark Collins and Ryan Deasy.